The GRAMMY Award-nominated and Dove Award-winning Christian music veteran group Newsboys will headline a concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena later this year.
According to a statement issued June 7, Awakening Events announced the date as part of the Step Into The Light Tour, which will also include special guests Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee.
“The last 15 or so months that we have had to spend away from live audiences across this great nation has been the longest break away from our fans in our entire career” said Newsboys lead singer Michael Tait. “It has definitely caused us to reflect on the amazing opportunities to minister and entertain people, and now we look forward to sharing new music and lyrics about God’s continual love for all of us.”
“We’re really excited to be getting back to a sense of normalcy doing what we love. Providing a platform for our artist partners to share their message with a room FULL of people.” said Curtis Pinkerton, director of marketing for Awakening Events.
The Pikeville date will be Oct. 29 and tickets start at $15.
The tour will launch with an active Fan Appreciation Flash sale where fans can save 20 percent on their tickets during the first week of sales. Special discounts are also available for groups of four or more. The Step Into The Light Tour, supported by K-Love Radio and Altrua HealthShare, is exclusively produced by Awakening Events.
Tickets for the Pikeville date go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11. Visit the Community Trust Bank Box office or, ticketmaster.com