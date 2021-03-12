Several local schools received honors in the Region 29 Governor’s Cup competition, with Pikeville Elementary School bringing home the regional championship title for the ninth straight year.
In early March, academic teams from several local schools in the Elementary (Grades 5 and below) division competed in the Region 29 Governor’s Cup competition. The schools that competed this year in Region 29 included Dorton Elementary School, Feds Creek Elementary School, Johns Creek Elementary School, Millard School, Mullins School and Pikeville Elementary School.
In this year’s regional competition, Pikeville Elementary School’s academic team won first place overall — making them regional champions — while Mullins School’s team won second place overall and Dorton Elementary School’s team won third place overall. Pikeville Elementary School also won first place overall in the district competition this year.
The team is led by Coach Markayla Stevens, Assistant Coach Betty McGuire and Assistant Coach Chazzlyn Fleming. Stevens said that her team of students practiced virtually since October in order to prepare for the competition, and she said she was proud of her team and how they persevered this season.
“It felt great to be able to compete in the virtual KAAC (Kentucky Association for Academic Competition) Regional competition,” Stevens said. “I’m so proud of my team and how they persevered this season through their hard work and dedication. Our Quick Recall, Future Problem Solving and Written Assessment students have been wonderful to work with. They are truly a special group, and I am so glad I had the opportunity to be their coach.”
Pikeville Elementary School’s academic team has won first place overall for nine consecutive years since 2013 in the regional Governor’s Cup competition. Principal Robert Jones attributed that to the “relentless pursuit of success” that the school’s academic teams have developed through the years.
“I hope everyone realizes the dedication it takes to accomplish what our academic teams have over the years,” Jones said. “You can be a good team and win one or two, but to win nine in a row is not being a good team. It’s being a team that has developed a habit of the relentless pursuit of success.”
The KAAC has released the results of the regional Governor’s Cup competition. Pikeville Elementary School’s Quick Recall team received first place, Johns Creek Elementary School’s team won second place and Dorton Elementary School’s team won third place. Pikeville Elementary School’s Future Problem Solving team also won first place.
In the Mathematics category, Jonah Hicks from Mullins School won first place, Pikeville Elementary School’s Anikaa Sharma, Bristol Clark and Paula Patton won second, third and fourth place, respectively, and Addison Hicks from Dorton Elementary School won fifth place.
In the Science category, Jonah Hicks from Mullins School won first place, and Tanvi Gadikota and Anikaa Sharma from Pikeville Elementary School won second and third place, respectively. Cooper Varney from Johns Creek Elementary School won fourth place, and Blaze Adkins from Millard School won fifth place.
In the Social Studies category, Addison Davis from Dorton Elementary School won first place, and Taylor Clemons and Chase Roberts from Pikeville Elementary School tied for second place. Cooper Varney from Johns Creek Elementary School won fourth place, and Samuel Warnock from Pikeville Elementary School won fifth place.
In the Language Arts category, Jonah Hicks from Mullins School won first place, and Bristol Clark and Isabella Olegario from Pikeville Elementary School won second and third place, respectively. Amelia Dillion from Johns Creek Elementary School won fourth place, and Lily Ratliff from Millard School won fifth place.
In Arts and Humanities, Tanvi Gadikota, Taylor Clemons and Isabella Olegario from Pikeville Elementary School won first, second and third place, respectively. Jay Moon from Mullins School won fourth place, and Adam Runyon from Millard School won fifth place.
In Composition, Kate Hatton and Zoey Ratliff from Pikeville Elementary School won first and second place, respectively. Addison Davis from Dorton Elementary School won third place, Weston Wheeler from Pikeville Elementary School won fourth place and Emma Baisden from Mullins School won fifth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.