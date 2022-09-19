There were several issues listed on the agenda for the September meeting of the Elkhorn City council, but one item remains elusive — filling the vacancy on the council.
Former council member Cory Bailiff emailed his resignation March 8, 2022, but due to an apparent computer issue, the council did not formally accept Bailiff’s resignation until the May 10 meeting.
The council then was tasked with searching for a replacement for the open seat and was to present a name for nomination at the June 14 meeting setting up a final vote on the replacement at the July 12 meeting however, the June meeting was cancelled, and the July meeting was postponed until July 25 and the nomination was not on that agenda.
The Aug. 9 council meeting was cancelled due to flood relief efforts from the late July flash flooding.
City attorney Kyle Deskins did say, in an earlier interview, that both Secretary of State Michael Adams’s office and the Gov. Andy Beshear’s offices were notified of the vacancy following the formal acceptance of Bailiff’s resignation in May which is pursuant to KRS statute.
As of press time, neither the secretary of state nor the governor’s office have responded to inquiries into when the vacancy may be filled.
With the general election coming up on November 8, voters will fill the seat as the entire council and the mayor’s seats are on the ballot.