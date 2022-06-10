June 7 was the final day for nonpartisan candidates to file for the general election on November 8.
These races include school boards, city governments.
Candidates who filed include:
• I. “Heavy” Blankenship — Pike County School Board Member District One
• Joshua Shane Leonard — Pike County School Board Member District Four
• Pikeville Independent School Board member — Joe Ray Thornbury, Brittany Carter Ratliff and Kevin W. Pugh
• Pikeville City Mayor — James A. “Jimmy” Carter
• Pikeville City Commission — Steve Hartsock, Allison Powers, Patrick G. McNamee, Bob Shurtleff, Joel Craig Thornbury
• Coal Run Mayor — Andrew H. Scott
• Coal Run City Commission — Mike Steele, Herbert “Trey” Deskins, Michael Spears, Beverly Jo Justice Osborne, Joseph “Big Joe” Adkins
• Elkhorn City Mayor — Mike Taylor and Gypsy Cantrell-Ratliff
• Elkhorn City Council — Rocky Taylor, Michael Stacy, Roger Copley, Nathan Scott Bryant, Abby Justice, Lois E. Cantrell, Robert Lester, Roxanne M. Blankenship, Sabrina Bennett
• Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor — Joey Collins, Forrest Dale Johnson, Craig Hamiliton.