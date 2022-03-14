A North Carolina man was arrested on several charges recently after he allegedly wrecked his vehicle while driving intoxicated and attempted to leave the scene.
According to an arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Larry Thacker, on March 7, he was dispatched to a report of a single vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Ky. 3496 (South Mayo Trail). While en route, Thacker wrote, he was informed that the driver in the crash was attempting to leave the scene.
Upon arrival, Thacker wrote, he observed the vehicle in the parking lot of the Captain D’s restaurant near the intersection and found the driver, Clyde Griffin Walsh, 61, of Asheville, N.C., sitting behind the wheel. The vehicle, Thacker wrote, was still running and the lights were on.
The citation said that, upon approaching the vehicle, Thacker could smell the odor of alcohol coming from within and he asked Walsh to get out of the vehicle. Walsh, the citation said, had a hard time standing and could not successfully complete field sobriety tests.
Walsh, the citation said, was transported to the Pike County Detention Center and, while en route, told Thacker he didn’t want to contact an attorney and refused to submit to a breath test. The citation said Walsh also told Thacker, “I am going to (expletive deleted) kill you and your family.”
Thacker wrote that a witness told him that Walsh had run over an embankment and into the parking lot of Captain D’s, where he had hit a fence.
Walsh was lodged in the jail on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and third-degree terroristic threatening. Court documents show Walsh pleaded guilty to the DUI charge before Pike District Judge Tommy May, who sentenced Walsh to 30 days in jail, with credit for three days served and the remaining 27 days probated for one year on condition of no further drug or alcohol charges, as well as no new driving violations. Walsh remained held in the jail as of presstime on March 10 due to three failure to appear in court warrants from Fayette and Kenton counties which were served on him.