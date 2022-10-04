Thirty-five years ago this week Pikeville, Kentucky took on one of the largest engineering feats in the world and became forever known as the city that moved mountains.
On Oct. 2, 1987, according to Jason Belcher, director of the Big Sandy Heritage Museum, the Pikeville Cut-Through project was completed and opened to the public.
The Cut-Through project, Belcher said, was the second largest earth moving project in North American history, second only to the Panama Canal.
Belcher said the project took well over 10 years of work and even more planning time to complete. The massive undertaking, he said, moved Peach Orchard Mountain and changed the course of the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River.
“It involved several state and local agencies working together toward one goal,” said Belcher. “Which is kind of amazing once you think about it.”
The project was spearheaded by former Pikeville Mayor William C. Hambley, Belcher said.
“Mayor Hambley was the one who came up with it, it was his idea … he coordinated it and organized it and found the funding for it,” said Belcher. “So, it was really his work.”
According to Belcher, prior to the project, Pikeville was extremely prone to flooding.
In fact, Belcher said, that was one of the reasons the project came about. And even before completion, the Cut-Through was proving to be successful in flood prevention.
“Before (the Cut-Through), Pikeville used to flood all the time, almost every year,” Belcher said. “But, for the first time, after they made the first cut and they changed the direction of the river, the flood of ‘84 hit; But Pikeville businesses didn’t get damaged because the flow of the river had changed.”
It was that year, said Belcher, that opposition against the project began to cease and people started to believe that it was a good idea.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a huge celebration, Belcher said. He was present that day, himself.
Belcher said he remembers it being a really cold day as he marched with his middle school marching band through the large crowd up the Cut-Through to the ribbon.
“It was a big deal when they opened it,” he said. “Some people say there were 2,000 people in attendance.”
One of those attendees, according to Belcher, was former Gov. Martha Wayne Collins.
Once the Cut-Through was open, Belcher said, it prevented Pikeville from flooding and increased the ease of access from U.S. 23. Belcher said the Cut-Through has been a major contribution to the growth and prosperity of Pikeville.
Future generations will continue to benefit from the ripple effects of this project, said Belcher.
“It not only changed the course of the river,” Belcher said, “but it changed the course of Pikeville’s history, too.
“It helped propel Pikeville into the regional economic hub that it is today,” he added.
For those interested, Belcher said, you can catch a spectacular view of the Cut-Through from the Bob Amos Overlook.
Belcher said the Big Sandy Heritage Museum has a permanent exhibit of the Cut-Through project on the main exhibit floor, where models of the project are on display, along with before and after photos.
“Pictures before and after really show you what a difference it made for the flow of the river and the look of the city,” said Belcher. “So, folks are welcome to come see that.”
Belcher went on to say the exhibit really reveals the scale of change the project brought to Pikeville.
For further information on the Pikeville Cut-Through Project, the Big Sandy Heritage Museum recently published a podcast where they discuss the project in detail, Belcher said, which can be found on the museum’s Facebook page.