Despite inclement weather on April 8, a small but dedicated group of officials, social workers and supporters gathered in the Pikeville City Park to officially recognize April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Pikeville and Pike County.
Rachel Bone, with the Big Sandy Child Advocacy Center (Judi’s Place for Kids), said Child Abuse Prevention Month is an opportunity to raise awareness about the problem of child maltreatment, but it is also about highlighting ways to prevent it from occurring in the first place.
Families, Bone said, are more able to cope with stresses of everyday life when they are given the resources and tools they need to cope.
“The single most important thing we can do is to support families all year long in ways that promote and build upon their strengths and enable them to care for their children safely before maltreatment even occurs,” she said.
Preventing child abuse is vital, she said.
“We believe that all children deserve to grow up in a safe, supportive environment,” she said.
Bone encouraged people to consider becoming foster parents or volunteer and support the efforts of organizations like Judi’s Place.
She also encouraged people to report cases of suspected child abuse.
“It is your business if a child is being abused or neglected,” she said. “See something, say something for the sake of our children and community.”
Pike County Family Court Judge Kent Varney said there are a lot of cases in Pike County, but that he believes that is because people are stepping up to report cases.
“I think we have a lot of people who care and report problems,” he said.
And many of those reports, he said, are found to be accurate.
“Last year, Child Protective Services substantiated close to 400 cases in Pike County alone involving dependency, abuse or neglect of a child,” Varney said.
He said he is thankful for the work of police and other responders who often go into volatile situations to bring children out of situations of abuse and neglect.
Varney said local officials are seeking ways to prevent child abuse.
“It’s a generational thing,” he said. “What we’ve been really working on is trying to develop programs and courses for people to learn how to break the cycle and to keep the cycle from being repeated. If you can learn how to break the cycle, you can also figure out how to solve a lot of problems.”
Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene said that child abuse is one of those topics that’s uncomfortable to talk about, which is why it’s important that efforts such as Child Abuse Prevention Month are so important.
“If we don’t talk about it and people don’t report it, a lot of these children don’t get help,” Keene said. “These children, especially abused children, they lose their voices.”
Pikeville Police Officer Tony Conn said that the Pikeville Police Department alone received 150 calls to assist Child Protective Services last year, and received between 400-500 reports of abuse.
Those reports, he said, range through all types of households.
“Social status does not matter when it comes to child abuse,” he said.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said, when he was in law school, he did an internship with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Office.
“It was eye-opening and shocking to me what came through that office in terms of domestic violence and child abuse,” Jones said. “I said, ‘Thank God we don’t have those problems.’”
However, he said, when he graduated law school and began working in the Pike County Attorney’s Office, he learned that the same problems exist here.
“Today, 28 years later, it’s still a battle that’s ongoing,” he said.
To report child abuse, contact your local police agency or call, 1-877-KYSAFE1.