The Pike County Schools District is currently extending temporary flood wall around Johns Creek Elementary School, and the project could save the district millions of dollars in the near future.
During the New Year’s Eve weekend, flash flooding caused some damage to Johns Creek Elementary School and Bevins Elementary School and led the district to close for two days to allow for maintenance crews to clean the affected areas. At Johns Creek Elementary, in particular, there was flood damage underneath the gymnasium and the school’s old cafeteria, while the Bevins Elementary building received some flooding in its basement and in the area where the school’s Headstart program is held.
When the Pike County Schools Board of Education met on Jan. 13, Superintendent Reed Adkins discussed the New Year’s flooding and said that they have decided to extend the temporary flood wall in order to prevent severe flooding damage in the future.
“This past water got within 3 or 4 inches of going over the wall,” Adkins said.
Adkins said this past flooding reminded him of the Johns Creek Elementary School flooding, which took place in 2009 and cost the district $4.2 million. The project to extend the temporary flood wall will cost about $15-16,000, and it is currently expected to be completed by March. Adkins said he believes this project will save the district millions of dollars in flood damages.
“With inflation — and right now, materials are twice that high — if water had gotten another 3 or 4 inches higher, then we were looking at the difference of a $4,000 cleanup, compared to an $8-8.5 million project, plus not being able to have school at Johns Creek during that time,” Adkins said. “So, we’re looking at preliminarily doing something there that will make sure we have a better safeguard for water at Johns Creek.”
Barry Birchfield, Pike County Schools’ director of pupil personnel, discussed the Johns Creek flood wall project, among other ongoing construction projects that the district is working on, at the meeting. He said that the district has applied for several grants to fund the project, but they have not been chosen to receive any of them.
Adkins said the district is still paying off the $4.2 million in damages from the 2009 flood.
“We’re still paying bills on ’09 with FEMA and some other areas,” Adkins said. “So, it’s definitely needed.”
After Adkins discussed the project and its purpose, district board member Stephany Lowe commented on the project.
“We really appreciate that. I know you know what it’s like to sit and wait and anticipate whether or not the water’s going to get up and keep rising. I know Mr. Thompson goes through a lot of that as well, and I think that is a good plan.”