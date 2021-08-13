Within a few weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations, as well as new cases, have surged exponentially in Pike County, with unvaccinated patients facing the most severe cases, and local health officials are continuing to urge the public to get vaccinated.
Pike’s hospitals see surge of new COVID patients
Pike County’s hospitalizations have seen exponential growth at an alarming rate this week — from 50 in total on Aug. 9, to 77 in total on Aug. 12. Of the 77 total patients hospitalized, 32 were Pike County residents. Also, of those total patients, 19 were in the ICU and 11 required mechanical ventilation. This means that almost half of the county’s available ICU units were being occupied by COVID-19 patients, as of Aug. 12.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that the county’s rates of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and new cases are increasing faster and more significantly than Pike County’s last period of exponential growth, which took place last fall and winter. Hospitalizations, in particular, have drastically increased in the county within the last five or six weeks — from 16 in total around July 4, to 77 in total on Aug. 12.
“Hospitalizations, ICU, new cases, all those data points — we’ve seen them go up and down over the months since the beginning of the pandemic,” Riley said. “Back in the winter, what maybe took two months’ worth of growth is happening in a matter of weeks now. With the rate of exponential growth, what might have been two- or three-fold, from week to week back in the winter, is now ten-fold or twenty-fold occurring at that rate. … You worry about healthcare and the burden that will cause on the healthcare system.”
Of the 77 total patients hospitalized on Aug. 12, 45 were from outside Pike County. Riley said this could signify the severity of the virus or the shortage of available hospital beds and ICU units in smaller rural hospitals across the region.
“Our hospitals are likely seeing transfers from other smaller community hospitals in the region,” Riley said. “That’s quite possible (that these hospitals have a shortage of available beds), or they’re getting sicker and they’re transferring them to a larger hospital with the ability to take care of those patients.”
As of Aug. 12, Pike County had 465 active cases of COVID-19. The county’s total number of cases was 6,685, with 6,106 people considered recovered. 114 Pike residents have died from the virus so far.
The county’s rate of new COVID-19 cases, in general, has also surged faster and more significantly than ever before. Within about five weeks, the county’s weekly number of new cases increased from 37 cases around July 4, to 257 new cases during the week of Aug. 8.
To compare to last year, Pike County’s rate of exponential growth peaked in about four months — from 66 cases around Sept. 21 to 481 cases in early January.
Riley also noted that the number of people getting tested for the virus has tripled over the past few weeks, with more people testing positive.
“It could mean there’s potentially more exposure. More people go test if they fear that they’ve been exposed or if they become symptomatic,” Riley said. “Generally, those are the two main reasons why someone would go test. Clearly, more people were having COVID-like symptoms and more people were concerned about exposure within a matter of five weeks.”
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.
Vaccines proven to reduce severe cases, hospitalization
This recent surge in new COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases is the result of the Delta variant, which is a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus. This variant spreads faster and causes more severe illness and poorer outcomes than the original virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Delta variant is overwhelmingly causing more harm to people who are unvaccinated and unprotected, including those who are 65 years old or older and those who are immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, as compared to fully vaccinated individuals.
Of the 32 Pike County residents who were hospitalized on Aug. 12, 26 patients were unvaccinated and only four patients were fully vaccinated. The ages of the 32 Pike residents in the hospital included two people in their 30s, four in their 40s, five in their 50s, eight in their 60s, 10 in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s.
Although Pike County has seen a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases being reported in people who have been vaccinated, Riley emphasized that patients who are unvaccinated have, overwhelmingly, seen much more severe cases of illness, which has largely resulted in needing hospitalization.
“There’s definitely a higher prevalence of unvaccinated (being hospitalized),” Riley said. “What we’re seeing with new cases, we are seeing a slight uptick that some of the new cases are vaccinated, but with hospitalizations and those who are experiencing more severe disease outcomes, which would require hospitalizations, it is predominantly the unvaccinated.”
Per the CDC, fully vaccinated people can still contract the virus because vaccines do not provide 100 percent immunity from the virus. However, vaccines provide 80-90 percent effectiveness in protection against the virus, which has been proven to prevent severe illness and poorer outcomes. The CDC states that there has been a very small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized or die from COVID-19, but there is a significantly greater chance that unvaccinated people will get sick, be admitted to the hospital and possibly die from the virus.
Pike County’s rate of fully vaccinated people is currently 44.5 percent, but Riley said she expects that percentage to increase next week when she receives updated data from local providers. This is because providers have been in contact with her in the past week or two weeks about how more people are seeking out vaccinations.
“Our phones have been ringing off the hook for vaccine appointments so there’s definitely been an uptick in vaccinations,” Riley said, referring to local providers who have been in contact with her.
Riley, once again, strongly urged the public to get vaccinated because vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective in preventing serious illness and poorer outcomes from COVID-19.
“I would implore the public to seek vaccination. There’s still ample reasons to seek vaccination,” she said. “Primarily, we’re seeing predominantly the unvaccinated that are facing hospitalization, severe illness and death, so that should be a prime motivation for vaccination. Also, it will enable our children to be able to stay in school, businesses to stay open and to possibly prevent future variants.”
People who have previously had COVID-19 are still highly encouraged and recommended to get vaccinated. The CDC released a study on Aug. 6, which showed that unvaccinated individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected with the virus than people who were fully vaccinated after initially contracting the virus.
Additionally, pregnant people are also highly encouraged and recommended to get vaccinated. On Aug. 11, the CDC released a study, in which COVID-19 vaccines were proven to be safe for pregnant people, once again confirming that vaccines do not impact or affect a person’s pregnancy. Also, vaccines do not impact a person’s future fertility, pregnancy or conception.
“CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years old in the U.S. yet. Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.