In yet another attempt to make getting a “jab” easy and convenient, Mountain Comprehensive Health Care held a COVID-19 vaccination outreach Aug. 11 in Elkhorn City. Trevor Mullins and Stephanie Eldridge with MCHC said they would be back in Elkhorn City Sept. 1st to administer the second vaccination or people can get their first vaccination at that time as well. The clinic and others like it are happening as the area is seeing a major uptick in both COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.