Pike County health officials shared more information regarding the ongoing vaccination phases and vaccine registration, as well as the county’s post-holiday surge of newly-reported COVID-19 cases.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley provided an update on the county’s ongoing efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccinations based on the state’s vaccination plan. The state’s plan was developed based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Riley said Pike County is currently halfway completed with Phase 1b of administering COVID-19 vaccinations. Phase 1b includes first responders, Kentuckians who are 70 years old or older and K-12 school personnel.
“We work with local
entities, particularly Pikeville Medical Center, with the 70-age-plus population and the K-12 school personnel,” Riley said. “This week, Pikeville Medical has scheduled K-12 personnel for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and also 70 years of age and older, and they will continue the 70 years of age and older next week. We are wrapping up with the first responder community this week. Next week, we’ll be working with K-12 school personnel who were unable to schedule this week with Pikeville Medical Center.”
All Kentuckians 70 years old or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and they are highly encouraged to visit, pmcvaccine.com, to register for vaccinations. All Phase 1a healthcare personnel currently working in Kentucky are also highly encouraged to visit, pmcvaccine.com, in order to register for a vaccination.
Members of K-12 school personnel, Riley said, have a point of contact with their district board offices and superintendents in order to register to receive the vaccination and do not need to register through PMC’s website.
According to PMC, the number of vaccines they receive from the state is a limited weekly allocation, and vaccinations will be scheduled and administered based on the order they receive them. Depending on the number of requests, it may take a few weeks before patients are scheduled for an appointment time.
Regarding Phase 1c, Riley said there are many people who would like to begin registering to receive the vaccination for that phase. Phase 1c includes Kentuckians who are 60 years old or older and anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC), as well as all essential workers.
However, as she explained, the registration process has not started for Phase 1c because the county and the state have not yet received the shipments of vaccines they would need to begin the next phase. She said they are dependent on federal allocation of the vaccines and must demonstrate that the populations in the current phase have been exhausted before they can receive the shipments to move to the next phase.
“Allocation at the federal level determines how quickly we can move to the next phase, and we must demonstrate that we have almost entirely exhausted our current phase before we can move on to the next phase,” Riley said. “It’s not necessary that we must be 100 percent finished with the current phase, but we need to demonstrate or show that we have nearly exhausted the current phase and that we are able to receive the allocation to address the next phase.”
Once health officials receive more information on vaccinations for Phase 1c, Riley said, they will make announcements and inform the public about how to register and when the registration process will be open.
“As information is updated regarding allocation of vaccines, we will work with local entities and the Department for Public Health to determine when this community is ready to move to the 1c phase, which is our next phase,” Riley said. “That is anyone 60 or older, anyone aged 16 or older with the CDC high-risk conditions. When we get closer to 1c, Public Health and myself, we will communicate that to the public via print with the newspaper, via social media and on our website, when we get ready to go to 1c and how to register for that phase.”
The vaccination phases consist of Phase 1a, Phase 1b, Phase 1c, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4. Phase 2 includes Kentuckians who are 40 years old or older, Phase 3 includes Kentuckians 16 years old or older and Phase 4 includes children under the age of 16 years old if the vaccine is approved for this age group.
For those who receive the vaccine, Riley highly recommended that they visit the CDC’s new smartphone-based tool, “V-safe: After Vaccination Health Checker.” V-safe is a free tool that people can access on their smartphones through a browser, and it was developed by the CDC to provide support for patients who get vaccinated.
During a six-week period, patients can receive daily and weekly check-ins with CDC experts to monitor any symptoms they may experience following the vaccination. Riley said it was a great tool for patients who receive vaccinations because it provides support for them and provides reminders for when patients need to receive their booster shots.
“It’s six weeks of support,” Riley said. “I highly recommend it. It’s a great free resource to anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Riley also provided information on Pike County’s ongoing surge in newly reported COVID-19 cases in the month of January. As of presstime Jan. 14, Pike County’s total number of cases was 3,943, with 711 of those being active cases. 3,194 people were considered recovered, and 38 Pike County residents have died from the virus so far.
There are 66 patients currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pike County’s hospitals, 41 of which are residents of Pike County. Of the 66 total patients, 18 were in the ICU, with 12 of those ICU patients requiring ventilators. 83 percent of the county’s ICU beds and 33 percent of ventilators were being occupied.
Over the last seven days, there were 425 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Pike County. Riley said the county is definitely seeing a surge of new cases following the winter holiday season.
“We’re averaging about 60 cases a day,” Riley said. “When you normalize that data per 100,000 population, it would be 104.9. We’re definitely in a surge from the holidays.”
Local COVID-19 data is reported to the Pike County Health Department by local healthcare providers. They follow a stringent reporting process to the state, and each case is thoroughly reviewed. Therefore, the data will not match the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
To register for the vaccine for Kentuckians 70 years old or older, visit, pmcvaccine.com. For more information on the CDC’s “high-risk” groups, visit, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/need-to-know.html.
For more information about Pike County’s cases, visit, www.pikecountyhealth.com. The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500. For more information on the state’s vaccination plan, visit the state’s COVID-19 informational website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
