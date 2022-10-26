As Medicare open enrollment kicks off, so, too, are scam calls.
Thelma Smith, a Pike County resident, said she received a phone call around 7 p.m. on a Tuesday evening from someone claiming to be collaborating with Medicare about Medicare cards.
According to Smith, the caller already had a lot of her personal information.
“They had most of my information — my name, my address, my date of birth,” she said.
Smith said it was scary that they already knew so much about her.
When the caller asked Smith if she had her Medicare card handy, she became suspicious.
Smith said she told the caller they should get a real job and stop scamming people who have worked all their lives for what they had.
The caller then hung up, Smith said.
The phone number that the scam call came from had a 606 area code, Smith said, and when she tried calling it back, she received a message saying it was not a working number.
“That’s even scarier,” said Smith.
Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott said this is just one of many scams going around.
Scott said he urges folks to be cautious when receiving phone calls from people asking for personal information.
“Anytime someone calls wanting your information, more than likely, it’s a scam,” Scott said. “Especially if it’s any kind of personal or banking information.
“If anyone calls wanting this kind of information,” Scott continued, “please don’t give it to them.”
To report a suspected Medicare imposter, call, 1-800-MEDICARE.
For more information about stopping imposter scams, visit, ftc.gov/imposters.