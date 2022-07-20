One Church of Eastern Kentucky is holding a fundraiser motorcycle ride on Saturday, July 22.
The Gene Layne Memorial Ride will benefit the organization’s annual Thanksgiving dinner, where all of the churches in Pike County come together at the Appalachian Wireless Arena to cook and distribute meals. This event feeds 7,500 people in Pike, Floyd and Letcher counties.
“We’re lacking a little bit in funds this year,” said Larry Miller, assistant general manager of the Appalachian Wireless Arena. “We’re going to raise as much money as we can on the 30th.”
Hillbilly Christmas in July will also be helping by assisting participants with registering. Those who wish to participate can register the day of the event at MineShaft Harley-Davidson in Pikeville between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m.
Riders will begin at MineShaft Harley-Davidson and ride through Johns Creek to German Bridge. From there, they will ride around Dewey Lake and take U.S. 23 back to MineShaft Harley-Davidson, where they can enjoy hot dogs made by the members of the churches.
“We appreciate anything the public can do to help,” Miller said.
The ride will be $10 per bike and the organization welcomes any donations.