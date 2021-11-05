A tradition will continue this year, as One Church of Eastern Kentucky will be providing a complete Thanksgiving dinner to those who may be unable to have one.
Dr. Adam Akers, pastor of Liberty Freewill Baptist church in Pikeville, said volunteers to help pack and deliver the meals on Thanksgiving Day are still needed.
“We get started early, around 7:30 a.m.,” Akers said. “We need volunteers from then until around 2 p.m. and if someone can come and volunteer for an hour or two, that would be a big help.”
One Church of Eastern Kentucky is comprised of several churches of different denominations that have banded together to make this event possible for the past six years.
“We’re looking at around 8,400 going out for delivery and another 800 or so being served on site at the Appalachian Wireless Arena,” Akers explained. “Registration is closed for deliveries, but people can come and still be served a complete Thanksgiving meal beginning around 10:30 a.m.
“Some of the various churches will actually come and pick up the dinners for delivery in their particular areas,” Akers said. “But we still need volunteers to help deliver meals around town and in other areas.”
Akers said approximately 250 turkeys will be served during the event along with hams.
“Folks will get turkey, ham, dressing and all the sides like mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and dessert,” Akers explained. “This is a $30,000 program and it’s not too late to make a donation.”
If you would like to donate, you may mail it to: One Church of Eastern Kentucky P.O. Box 997, Pikeville, KY 41502.
“If people have any questions or need more information, they may call my office at, (606) 432-8395,” Akers said. “And due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and gloves will be available to the volunteers.”