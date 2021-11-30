What has become a Thanksgiving tradition resumed this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One Church of Eastern Kentucky coordinated the event with the assistance of several sponsors.
According to Adam Akers, one of the organizers, the event is getting larger, serving nearly 10,000 dinners this year.
“This year Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton partnered with us this year by taking 1,000 dinners to the Mountain Arts Center,” Akers said. “We are sending out some 8,400 dinners and we’re serving 1,000 here at the Appalachian Wireless arena.
“This is the reason we called this One Church of Eastern Kentucky so we could expand into other counties,” Akers explained. “With Les Stapleton’s involvement this year, we’re hoping to see an even larger involvement next year in Floyd County.”
Akers said nearly 300 people volunteered during the event, putting the dinners together, serving and delivering them.
“This year in addition to church groups, we had help from several of our fire departments who came and picked up dinners to deliver to their communities which was a big assistance,” Akers said. “This event continues to grow and hopefully next year we’ll be able to get more kids involved, and we may be able to offer a volunteer scholarship.”
Akers thanked all the volunteers who helped and the many sponsors of the event.