A crash that closed a portion of southbound U.S. 23 in Pikeville in the morning hours of May 18 has claimed the life of a Pike County man and resulted in criminal charges against another.
Pikeville Police said they responded to the head-on collision shortly after 6 a.m.
Police say the investigation indicates a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Thacker, 27 of Pikeville, was traveling north in the southbound lane of the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound 2013 Dodge Avenger.
Authorities have identified the driver of the Avenger as Tommy D. Fouts, 54, of Virgie, who was pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
Thacker was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center at 2 p.m. on May 18 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
Fouts is the father of Pikeville Police Officer Tommy Fouts.
