The Buchanan County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office reported in a statement Sept. 1 that one person has been found dead as a result of flooding which struck the Guesses Fork community of Hurley, Virginia, on Oct. 30.
According to the statement, the individual, whose name was not initially released, was the first confirmed fatality related to the flooding.
The person’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, the statement said, and the name will not be released until next-of-kin notification is done.
Approximately 20 homes in Guesses Fork were destroyed and many more sustained varying degrees of damage. Numerous mudslides blocked roadways in sections of the Knox District and several vehicles were swept into swollen waterways.
An estimated 1,000 people remained without public water service at one point and power outages were widespread. Crews were in the area working on service restoration for both water and electricity.
Children in school at the time the floodwaters hit were kept at Hurley High School and Hurley Elementary-Middle School until their parents or guardians were able to come and get them. Fifteen were transported to Riverview Elementary-Middle School at the end of the school day to await pick-up there in the shelter set up for them at that school. Some students remained at Riverview overnight, where they were cared for by school personnel, all had been reunited with their families by Tuesday.
Knox Supervisor Trey Adkins said the destruction in Guesses Fork is “about 10 times worse” than the devastating 2002 flood that hit Hurley. “The amount of water and the depth of the water and the force of the water was just unprecedented to be honest with you — unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Adkins told the Mountaineer Tuesday evening.
“There’s nothing to go back to — that was just really the shocking part of this,” Adkins said, referencing the number of Guesses Fork homes “completely leveled” by Monday’s flood.
Adkins estimated more than 500 volunteers were in Hurley Monday and several hundred on Tuesday. He noted agencies from West Virginia and as far away as Roanoke and Lynchburg, were among those who turned out to help.
“It was just amazing the multi-county, multi-state effort put into that yesterday and people risking their lives to get out and rescue people they didn’t even know or weren’t even in the same county or even in the same state as some folks that were here,” Adkins said. “If it hadn’t been for those folks with their boats and the swift water rescue teams, we wouldn’t have been able to rescue all the people that we did.”
Adkins also told the Mountaineer he has been working with those searching for the missing. At one time on Monday, 18 people were unaccounted for.
“We’ve got a long recovery ahead of us,” Adkins said. “This is something that’s going to take years to get over, not a couple of weeks
“We’re going to be here helping people with the recovery and getting them some financial help from these organizations,” Adkins said. “We’ll have all that in place once we get through this rain here today and this next storm and can get our minds right and go from a recovery and rescue to a rebuild.”
The flooding was a result of a storm that dumped several inches of rain across the Knox District beginning Monday morning.
Damage to homes and property was evident in several locations in and around Hurley from high water and mudslides, but was most extensive in the area around Hurley Square to near Paw Paw.
A boil water notice remained in effect Tuesday for those who had water service in that area, however, Buchanan County Public Service Authority Executive Director Bob Anderson said lines ripped apart by slides and flood waters had left as many as 1,000 without service. PSA crews were in the district working on repairs Tuesday and had restored service to Main Knox and Coon Branch.
Crews worked through the night Monday and continued into the night hours Tuesday. They will return Wednesday to continue to work on service restoration to other Knox District areas affected by the flooding.
At a press briefing Tuesday afternoon for local and regional media at the Verner Blankenship Park near downtown Hurley, Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith, Hackworth and Delegate Will Morefield spoke briefly.
Hackworth was in the Knox District Monday and Tuesday, helping to evacuate residents. He also provided a large grill and food for rescue workers and those residents displaced. Local businessman Todd Elswick, of Paul’s Fans, also donated food.
Breeding gave a brief timeline of the flood event noting local law enforcement and rescue departments were dispatched to Hurley Monday morning, following reports of rising water in Guesses Fork. Shortly thereafter, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management was contacted, Breeding said.
“They sent down their team and their resources and we started utilizing them at that point,” he added.
Later on Monday, assistance poured in from local agencies and search and rescue teams from across Virginia. Neighboring West Virginia agencies, including the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, also assisted with rescue efforts. The local ATV/UTV riding community also responded, arriving in the area by following the railroad tracks to get around impassable roads and assisting with transport for those in need. The National Guard was also on the scene Tuesday.
During the briefing, Breeding said 364 residences in the Old Guesses Fork Road area were affected by the flooding.
“That road follows from Hurley Road all the way up to the West Virginia state line,” Breeding said.
He said approximately 50 people were evacuated by rescuers and voluntarily left their homes. He added, officials do not have a number of those who “self-evacuated by their own means.”
Evacuation continued from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesday, at which time operations were suspended due to incoming rain. Those efforts continued to be reevaluated throughout Tuesday evening to ensure the safety of crews operating in the flooded areas.
Breeding noted Hurricane Ida is expected to produce heavy rains locally Tuesday night and Wednesday.
“Today’s goal was to get to every house we could get to, advise them we were there to help them and give them the option to evacuate if they wanted to,” Breeding said, adding, “we feel confident every house in (Guesses Fork) has been reached and given the option to evacuate.”
Breeding said “a lot” of Guesses Fork residents have chosen not to leave their homes.
“We cannot force them to evacuate,” Breeding said, adding, “we did advise them that if you decide to stay home — if the rain gets bad and the water gets up — we may not be able to get to you for a day or two … we have given them that option … they have made that decision and we will try to get to them on a case by case basis (if needed).”
Breeding said six search and rescue teams, including a swift water rescue crew, were involved in Monday and Tuesday’s evacuation efforts.
Breeding said devastation from the flooding was the worst he had seen in his 23 years as a law enforcement officer.
Congressman Morgan Griffith echoed Breeding’s remarks.
“I’ve seen some damage before, but nothing as extensive as this in my tenure in Virginia,” Griffith said, adding, “you’d have to go to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to see anything close to this.”
Griffith noted Governor Ralph Northam had declared a state of emergency in Virginia due to flood damages from Hurricane Ida, which could help Hurley get Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
“I’m going to push as hard as I can to get help from FEMA,” Griffith said, adding, he, Hackworth and Morefield, are “all working as a team to try to help this community.”
“It’s incredible the number of resources that have come together in this community,” Morefield said, adding, “everybody’s working to make sure that, one, we’re all safe and then also trying to locate those who are missing.”
“We want to assure those who have been affected that we’re going to make certain that every resource available, locally, at the state level and at the federal level, is made available,” Morefield said.
“It’s been very impressive, the work from the different counties from around the state and the different localities — fellow counties that stepped up to the plate with their resources to help us,” Hackworth said, adding, “It’s very humbling to say the least.”
Buchanan County Board of Supervisors’ Rocklick Supervisor Craig Stiltner, who was at Hurley assisting all day Monday, expressed appreciation on his social media page to all who turned out to help.
“I am absolutely humbled by all of the help with the cleanup crews search and rescue and the swift water rescue crews,” Stiltner wrote. “We had several different county police offices, we had several fire and rescue from different counties and swift water rescue from as far west as Roanoke to Bristol and all between.” He lauded the work of Sheriff John McClanahan and his staff.
“People will never know how much they put out today, but I do …” Stiltner wrote.
Stiltner also referred to Hackworth as a “rock star going door to door help get people out of stranded homes.”
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has established a phone line solely for the purpose of reporting missing persons or property damage, Breeding said during the press briefing. That number is 276-244-1444. Breeding also said those needing other assistance may contact the Red Cross at 1-800-332-2767.
Editor’s note: News-Express staff contributed to this report.