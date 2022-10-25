One-lane traffic for Ky 199 in Pike County; embankment repairs start this week in Stone

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of one-lane traffic with temporary delays beginning Thursday, Oct. 27, for embankment repairs on Ky. 199 in Pike County. The work site is in the Stone community at mile point 8.5 (0.3 miles Northwest of Ky 1056).
Crews will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Repairs are projected to take approximately two weeks to complete. Large equipment will be required to do the work, restricting the roadway widths during construction. School bus traffic will be accommodated during this time. Motorists should watch for signage and pay close attention to equipment parked in the work area during daytime and overnight hours.
King Crete has been contracted to perform the work. Schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Get up-to-date traffic advisories for KYTC Highway District 12 by going to, https://www.facebook.com/KYTCD12 or sign up for alerts via email or text by visiting, https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new and look for the list of District 12 counties. Check your spam filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved email list.