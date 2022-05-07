A political forum for the candidates for Pike County judge-executive was held May 3 at the Appalachian Center for the Arts.
Incumbent Ray Jones attended the event while his challenger Prentis Adkins did not attend despite being invited several times.
The forum was sponsored by the Appalachian News-Express with Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck hosting the event.
The forum became a conversation between Vanderbeck and Jones with the absence of Adkins, with Vanderbeck asking Jones a variety of questions on topics ranging from county finances and tourism to the expansion of the county landfill and various boards.
“In May 2018, the state auditor’s office released an audit on the Pike County Fiscal Court, and it was a scathing audit,” Jones said. “Pretty much every account balance was inaccurate, substantial amounts of money had been transferred between different accounts and all the bank accounts were inaccurate.”
Jones said that led to the county’s credit rating being downgraded.
“In June of 2018, another audit for the next fiscal year came out and that was so bad that the record keeping was so bad that it resulted in the county’s credit rating being taken away,” Jones explained. “The county is going to have to bond about $6 million to expand our landfill, which is almost full, and when that landfill expansion is done, we’ll have to do a bond issue and because of the failures of the past losing that credit rating, the cost of the county to borrow money will be higher.”
Jones said since he has been county judge, three consecutive audits have come back clean.
“The audit we just received this week does not even have an adverse comment of any kind,” Jones said. “This is the cleanest an audit can be.”
Jones said that with these positive audits, when the county begins the bond issue process this fall that the county could have its credit rating back.
“It may not be where it would’ve been had the county not had the balance of the past but we’re on the right track here,” Jones said. “This is going to save the taxpayers in the county a lot of money.”
Jones went on to explain the cuts his administration has made from stopping county employees taking home vehicles to cutting power in the wintertime to county ballparks to save money.
You can watch the forum in its entirety at the Appalachian News-Express Facebook page.