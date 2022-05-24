A Pike County man pleaded guilty recently to being involved in a heroin and fentanyl distribution conspiracy that prosecutors say brought the drug to the area.
According to court documents, on May 20, John Holbrooks, 53, of Hilton Road, Rockhouse, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Atkins to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl — a charge which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a maximum fine of $1 million.
Holbrooks was
indicted in January along with Jayshawn Robinson, 29, of Circle Drive, Pontiac, Michigan, and Justin Bryant, 37, of Wall Street, Pikeville, on the conspiracy charge. Bryant is also facing a charge of distribution of fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl.
According to the agreement, on Oct. 12, Holbrooks and an associate pooled together their money with the intention of purchasing heroin from a drug dealer. The agreement said Holbrooks and his associate intended to distribute the substance in the Pike County area.
Before all of the substance could be distributed, the agreement said, Holbrooks and the associate were arrested and the associate was able to smuggle some of the substance into the Pike County Detention Center, where he distributed the substance to other inmates.
The charges against Robinson and Bryant remain pending.