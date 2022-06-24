For 13 years, Pikeville Elementary has hosted “Camp Invention” — a weeklong summer camp modeled after the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF).
This year, however, the event, which used to only be open to Pikeville Independent students has been opened up to any student in the state.
Second grade teacher Markayla Stevens said that she has been director of the camp for seven years now, and there is a record 106 campers participating. Camp Invention is growing, and the students are having a great time learning, she said.
“It is good to see attendance grow at the camp, and we surpassed our goal,” said Stevens. “We have the best team working with the students teaching them, they are either teachers or interns.”
Students have five modules from which to choose in coming up with their creations — Spacecation, (NIHF) National Inventors Hall of Fame, Marble Arcade, Robotic Aquatics and Collaborative Games.
Stevens said this year’s camp is called Camp Invention Explorer. Every year, the modules change, the learning experience changes because the campers learn new things. But the one thing that stays the same is the instructors because they love what they do.
“The instructors at Camp Invention are teachers and interns learning to be teachers, they have their heart in teaching and they love kids,” Stevens said. “The camp isn’t free, there is a fee to pay, and we stress that the cost is payable in installments over time starting in October of the school year. Also, the camp theme changes, so camp isn’t a repeat.”
Stevens said that it's really special to see some of the friendships among the students that are made at camp and those are some really special moments.
“We have students that are not familiar with our school and with camp its such a welcoming environment,” Stevens said. “That first day they come in they are a little nervous and within 30 minutes of being here you see them all talking to each other as they are in their groups, this can form lifelong friendships.”
Stevens said she will be back year after year because she loves seeing the excitement of each student at Camp Invention and she loves seeing students think outside the box and create their own inventions.
“In the classroom I have pictures from camp that I can share from the previous years, using those as examples,” she said. And Camp Invention is not just about learning it’s also about having fun too, we believe in that here.”
Stevens said as soon as Camp Invention comes to an end, the instructors begin to prepare for the next one, and every student K5-6 is invited to sign up and come to camp.
“It is an opportunity for children to be entrepreneurs, builders, thinkers and work artistically with their friends,” Stevens said. “I am grateful to our administration at PES for allowing ‘Camp Invention’ to continue year after year.”
Pikeville Elementary School Principal Glenda Adkins said she is glad that the decision was made to open the summer camp to students in other schools this year.
“I believe opening ‘Camp Invention’ to students in other schools in Kentucky will give students an opportunity to learn and create in a more diverse setting, even if it is only for one week,” Adkins said. “It is a good experience to meet and socialize with children outside of Pikeville Elementary School in this environment.”
Adkins said Pikeville Elementary is the only school in Pike County that offers a camp like ‘Camp Invention' and she’s proud of the work the staff has done to make it happen.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of instructors who are making this camp happen. I am so proud of the work they are doing with the children here, and I am learning from them, myself. We truly do have the best here at PES.”
Adkins said parents are thrilled with the experience their kids are having at camp day after day, and the school intends to hold the camp again next year.
“Students are learning, being creative and socializing and that is a great recipe to help a student thrive,” said Adkins. “That is what we offer here at ‘Camp Invention. If the numbers of participants grow, we may have to split the camp in two or add a week, we will work that out and make it happen.”