My wife and I reached a milestone last week where we have been married for 31 years. All I can say is that woman is a saint.
We moved to Eastern Kentucky in 2000 with two very small children and hopes and dreams of living our lives in one of the most beautiful places on earth. We were met with open arms — well, she was, but, as for me, as soon as I opened my mouth, the locals said, “Hold my beer!”
22 years later, our kids are grown, we moved several times and still love the area. Her support has been unwavering to not only me, but our children as well.
When we met almost 33 years ago, we were both in very different places. I was just over a marriage that ended where I was left penniless and in an apartment with an ironclad contract that I couldn’t break. I loved the apartment complex. It had a huge pool, game rooms, exercise rooms, basketball and tennis courts and much more.
While I had a good job, my first marriage wiped me out financially and I had to burn my earnings on getting out of the hole and rent; food was an after thought.
She was out of my league but I figured that nothing ventured, nothing gained. I asked her to my apartment for dinner. I made spaghetti and corn. Not at the same time, but the corn was a side dish if you will.
After my divorce, I was left with a few dishes, a lawn chair that was also used as my couch and bed. I used towels as area rugs and I had a 12 inch black and white TV that didn’t have a remote control. Since I couldn’t afford cable I had rabbit ears to access a signal from the local network affiliates.
My passions were food and basketball, and since I was broke, I was reduced to playing in old worn-out sneakers and eating what ever was on sale.
On this particular night, I washed all the dishes, cleaned the lawn chair and strategically positioned the TV so that I got a signal. I made the spaghetti and started to boil the corn. She is originally from the midwest so I had to impress her with my corn making skills.
The spaghetti was ready and, after about an hour, the corn was still stone-like, rock hard. She asked where I got the corn from and I told her that I picked it in the field across from the apartment complex.
She explained to me that the corn was field corn meant for feeding cattle and you can boil it for days and it won’t be edible. So spaghetti and butter was for dinner, I felt like I ruined my chances.
The next week she surprised me and came by barren apartment will spaghetti, bread, real meat and a salad. And then she offered me a gift of the newest Charles Barkley sneakers. I was almost in tears.
Fast-forward 31 years, and we are still together. We laugh a lot more now. We learned from our —I mean my — mistakes, we take a few more medicines now than we did back then, we appreciate a good night’s sleep, we enjoy the little things that passed us by as we were raising our family and still appreciate good food. Since I had my hip replaced, my basketball days are almost non-existent. I blame my hip and not my age.
To celebrate our anniversary, I came home to a wonderfully-cooked spaghetti dinner with bread and salad, just like the old days. And to further my surprise, she gave me a brand new pair of sneakers; this time they are the comfort kind specifically made for walking for the aging population.
Getting old is not for the weak, but I’m glad to get old with my wife. Here’s to another 31 years.
Thank you for allowing me to bore the hell out of you with my story. And thank you for continuing to read the News-Express.