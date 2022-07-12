Assume you are an entrepreneur who decides to start a new healthcare business, say an ambulance service. You do all the market research and business planning necessary to make a sound business decision on investing and starting your business.
Oh, but wait, just a minute.The big CON is facing you. You know, the Certificate of Need — document required in Kentucky before you can start a healthcare business, such as an ambulance service. Just like in 34 other states, Kentucky has a web of laws that restrict the startup of such businesses, even if there is a clear demand, especially in rural communities, for such a business.
In classic government logic, state government says on its cabinet website, “[t]he Kentucky certificate of need process prevents the proliferation of health care facilities, health services and major medical equipment that increase the cost of quality health care in the commonwealth.”
That’s right. The government says increased competition harms the quality of healthcare by increasing costs. Common sense tells us the opposite; more competition lowers prices and improves quality of goods and services.
In Kentucky, we have the big healthcare CON. For healthcare entrepreneurs who wish to start a new ambulance service, medical equipment business or similar enterprise, Kentucky requires you to first be ‘CONed” — get a certificate of need.
Unsurprisingly, it appears to be a rigged process, since a ‘competitor’s veto’ could block your application, since you would compete against an existing business. The free market is not so free in Kentucky.
In 2019, the Trump Administration issued a report on healthcare competition, concluding that CON laws “... keep new entrepreneurs out of the industry, stifle innovation, drive up prices, and decrease quality of services”. Twelve years earlier, the chief anti-trust litigator at the U.S. Department of Justice gave congressional testimony saying, “... Certificate of Need laws pose a substantial threat to the proper performance of healthcare markets. Indeed, by their very nature, CON laws create barriers to entry and expansion and thus are anathema to free markets. They undercut consumer choice, weaken markets' ability to contain healthcare costs, and stifle innovation.”
Bottomline, certificates of need harm healthcare. They harm our healthcare quality options by unfairly suppressing competition, especially in rural areas. They raise healthcare costs on those least able to pay for services. We all have stories to share where sick people were delayed in getting an ambulance, for example, because of lack of ambulance service. We all see the rising cost of healthcare, while wondering out loud what can be done to reduce these costs. One absolute best start to improving access to healthcare and reducing costs is to abolish CON laws in Kentucky.
In 2015, Forbes Magazine did a 40-year track of government-mandated CON laws, finding the mandates failed to control rising healthcare costs. In 1987, Congress repealed federal CON mandates. Still, here we are in Kentucky 35 years later, burdened with these restrictive laws, which are anti-free market and deny healthcare access and choice — especially in rural Kentucky.
It is past the time lawmakers in Frankfort end the big healthcare CON in Kentucky.