Last week, two southern governors — Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DiSantis of Florida — made high-profile statements, bussing immigrants from their states to the affluent Martha’s Vineyard and Vice President Kamala Harris’ front door.
It immediately launched a firestorm of controversy, with many on the left saying that the political ploy was inhumane and wrong. I don’t entirely disagree with that assessment. It’s not OK to use people’s lives as the currency in the economy of politics. But there’s an underlying problem with the rhetoric.
The problem is that many of those who are saying, “It’s inhumane that these governors are playing politics with these people’s lives,” are also leaving the unspoken, “It’s more humane if they were left to pile up in border states.”
For all the hand-wringing over migrants’ arrival in cities that had long ago declared themselves “sanctuaries,” there’s little sympathy or thought given to what’s happening on the border, which is an unmitigated disaster — a humanitarian disaster, a social disaster, an economic disaster and a political disaster.
The fact that the blue states and cities, and the Democrats, are just now noticing that this disaster exists after the southern governors’ actions proves that the issue isn’t an issue until it’s on their doorstep and that they would just prefer that it not be their problem. Whose problem it would be isn’t their problem, after all. It almost backs up the governors’ actions, because they’re paying attention now.
Just look at the words of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently, “We’re not a border town,” news agencies reported her as saying. “We don’t have an infrastructure to handle this type of and level of immigration to our city … We’re not Texas.”
Guess what? Neither does Texas have the infrastructure to handle the number of people it’s seeing cross the border. Neither does Florida. Neither do any of the border states that are inundated constantly with people crossing the border.
If the Democrats truly cared about immigrants, then instead of the Biden administration’s primary policy thrust being that they’re against the former guy’s policy, they would come together to work out a plan to relieve the pressure at the southern border. Perhaps that would mean immigrants being moved to “sanctuary cities,” perhaps not, but what we’ve got going now clearly isn’t working. It isn’t enough to be “against” something in the face of a crisis. You have to be “for” something.
A horrific example of the chaos that exists on the border occurred in June, when a semi tractor-trailer, which passed unheeded through a Border Patrol checkpoint, ended its journey in San Antonio, where a total of more than 50 migrants were found dead or dying, after essentially being cooked alive in the truck.
All this news of immigrants being bussed to “sanctuary cities” emerges as news agencies report that Customs and Border Patrol officials and Homeland Security data indicate somewhere between 750 and 800 migrants died in attempts to cross the southern border in the past fiscal year.
According to at least one Homeland Security report issued earlier this month, border enforcement reported a total of more than 1.7 million enforcement encounters in the past fiscal year — a number which may include individuals contacted multiple times, but which does obviously not count the number of migrants who cross illegally and are not caught. In that realm, DHS estimates that approximately 660,000 migrants evaded apprehension in the same fiscal year. I don’t have the knowledge base to make a statement on whether that’s accurate or a low-ball number. What I can say, however, is that, even if it is accurate, that would mean somewhere around 2 million people entered this country in the past fiscal year — a number greater than the population of numerous states, including Maine, Montana, Rhode Island, Delaware, South and North Dakota and numerous others.
After the San Antonio tragedy, President Biden issued a statement, saying it underscored, “the need to go after the multi-billion dollar criminal smuggling industry preying on migrants and leading to to far too many innocent deaths.”
In addition, he said, the U.S. has made a total of 2,400 arrests in the matter.
However, going after the coyotes — is like bailing out a boat that has a worsening hole in it. It does have a limited impact, but ultimately doesn’t get at the heart of the problem. The coyotes have business because of the porous nature of the border as it exists. If we want to stop them, we have to figure out how to get better control of what’s happening down there.
We won’t solve this problem by simply pointing fingers at governors like DiSantis and Abbott. We’ll only get closer to a solution with policy and action.
Stop the hand-wringing — your hypocrisy’s showing and people are dying while you ascend to the pedestal of being the “most moral.”