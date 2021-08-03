In my freshman English class at Pikeville High School, under Mrs. Cherry Lynn Pinson, we tackled the Shakespeare classic “Romeo and Juliet.”
And, as in-depth as we got with the play, one question always remained unanswered for me — Why are the story’s main characters’ families — the Montagues and Capulets — so at odds that just a passing in the marketplace can spark a skirmish?
Perhaps that was part of Shakespeare’s point — to show the futility of our petty human squabbles. After all, if the Montagues and Capulets were unaware of the roots of their discord, perhaps that’s what cursed generations to repeat their parents’ mistakes. You can’t fix a problem you can’t identify. You can’t right a wrong you don’t comprehend.
I was reminded of this play recently as I watched yet another edition of that all-American feud — that between the Democrats and Republicans — play out. In the United States, there’s not another show as long running and guaranteed as the squabbles between these two political parties.
And, for example, unlike in the WWE, you don’t even have to wait until a certain night of the week to see your favorite “heels,” or villains, and “faces,” or heroes, battle it out for supremacy. In this war, the best battles between these two parties tend to place during a work day — on Twitter.
In this newAmerican morality play, the Republicans spend their days on everyone’s favorite ax-grinding social media site decrying anyone affiliated with the Democratic Party as “socialist” or “communist,” wishing to take guns and money from all freedom-loving Americans. On the flip side, the Democrats demonize their opponents in the GOP by declaring they’re fascists who want to watch the poor starve in the streets and make all the rest of us become enslaved to corporate masters.
Of course, unlike in the WWE, where the storylines tend to dictate who is in the crowd’s good graces and who is an enemy of the people, in the squared circle that is the United States political discourse, who is “good” and who is “bad” is all a matter of perception and preference.
Also unlike in the WWE, the feud which takes place in Washington D.C. and beyond between our political parties shares more in common with the feud in Romeo and Juliet thanks to the collateral damage caused by both. In the WWE, the only real victim is often good taste.
In the world of U.S. politics, the principal players fire their shots across the internet through Twitter and make us victims. While the people of this nation are struggling to keep their businesses open, to pay their bills and keep up with the rising cost of necessities, the Democrats and Republicans are wasting valuable time in having the kind of debates that belong more in a college political science classroom than in reality.
Or, even worse, they’ve more often devolved into the type of name-calling more suited to the playground or a main event promo.
For those unfamiliar with the storyline of Romeo and Juliet (spoiler alert), all the feuding leads to a lot of unnecessary death and suffering because the real lives of the people involved in the feud took second fiddle to their ongoing war.
How much unnecessary suffering will we tolerate before we decide, once and for all, that something must change, that this feud must end.