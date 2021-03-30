This week is, of course, Holy Week, a time during which Christians recognize the actions taken by Jesus in His final days, the actions taken on Good Friday, when he was crucified, and the resurrection which is the central event of Easter.
You’ll have to forgive me this week if I’m not discussing politics or other matters, but like many of my brothers and sisters in the faith, I find it hard to concentrate on other things during this week each year.
You see, like many others, I believe that the events commemorated through Holy Week were the most important in human history and were much more than just a fact of historical record.
Those events will echo through eternity because, through them, we were not only saved, but also shown a different way of life, a way of wielding power in service instead of in forcing others to serve.
From the time Jesus arrived in Jerusalem during His last days to the time his followers found His grave empty, each word that was recorded, each action that He took, matters.
In the week before the crucifixion, Jesus challenged not only conventional wisdom, but also the religious authorities and structures. He taught some of the strongest lessons recorded. He openly unveiled to those who were receptive who He was and what He was preparing to do.
Each day leading to Calvary brings us closer to understanding Him and what it all means.
Among those events is Maundy Thursday, in which we remember the events of the day before the crucifixion of the Christ. We remember a leader and a king who did not live his last night on earth indulging in the wielding of his power nor in human pursuits. Instead, he gathered with his closest companions and ate with them, instituting the Lord’s Supper and washing his followers’ feet, serving them instead of making them serve Him.
Then, there is Good Friday, which for many is simply a day before Easter. However, in my eyes, Good Friday is a day to remember when everything changed. Without Good Friday, there is no Easter. Without the crucifixion, there is no resurrection.
The crucifixion, foretold of in the ancient scriptures and by Jesus Himself, was a painfully horrific way to die, which was also done in a way to maximize shaming of the crucified. It was a public death, meant to send a message to those who would commit similar crimes.
For Christians, however, the crucifixion was a means by which we all could access the throne of grace, clearing the way for communion between God and man in a way nothing else could.
All of this leads to Sunday, when we recognize the day, three days after Jesus’ burial, when His followers learned His tomb was empty and that He had risen, defeating death and continuing the work of an earthly resurrection of the true faith and establishment of God’s Kingdom on earth and beyond.
If you are a Christian, I hope that you will join me in taking time this week, either in church or outside, to remember Jesus’ words, His actions and His sacrifices on our behalf. Don’t get in such a hurry for Easter that you forget about what came before, what led up to that point.
If you’re not a believer, I hope that you can still see the beauty in the story of Jesus, a carpenter’s son who turned the world upside down, moving those at the front of the line to the back and vice versa, who wielded love like it was the most important power, and in so doing gave the world hope for a better tomorrow.
