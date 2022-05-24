A deadly problem is growing in our communities.
While it lies just under the surface, occasionally it rises up and reminds us it is there.
This region is no stranger to the problems of addiction, particularly opioid addiction, and, in recent years, methamphetamine addiction.
However, the drug fentanyl, while not new, is a continually emerging threat, one about which we need to be aware and one which we need to meet head-on because it is claiming lives and will continue to do so.
Fentanyl, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, is a “synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.”
“It is inexpensive, widely available, and highly addictive,” the DEA recently said in a press release. “Drug traffickers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs — in powder and pill form — to drive addiction and create repeat customers. Many people who are overdosing and dying don’t even know that they are taking fentanyl.”
Take some time to let that sink in — 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Anyone who has lived in this region over the past 20 years can tell you what opiates of a lower grade can do to a community — addiction, crime, death.
Used correctly, under the direction of a caring and conscientious medical professional, fentanyl is a great tool in the fight against pain. However, the same was true of OxyContin.
The illegal diversion and trafficking in the drug, as well as the actions of irresponsible or greedy medical professionals and manufacturers led to OxyContin becoming a killer. The same is true of fentanyl.
Recently, the DEA declared May 10 Fentanyl Awareness Day, an attempt to raise awareness of the impacts of this drug. That’s because, as the DEA said in its press release marking the occasion, fentanyl poses a dangerous threat to the safety, health and national security of the American people.
We see this drug surface upon occasion in our communities, usually in drug busts, but occasionally in cases where someone is injured or has died due to the drug. Last year, two Hazard Police officers had to be transported for medical care after coming in contact with the drug at the scene of an overdose.
Those officers, officials said, didn’t ingest or inhale the drug; they simply came into contact with it. Both recovered, but not everyone does.
Recently in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, a Pike County man pleaded guilty to being involved in a conspiracy to distribute the drug locally. While his two co-defendants’ cases are not yet resolved, one of the co-defendants is facing a charge that his distribution of the drug led to a death.
Because the drug is so potent, and because it’s often used to “cut” other drugs, addicts sometimes encounter it without even knowing and without realizing that their normal “dosage” has now become deadly due to the presence of this drug.
There’s truly no way to know exactly how many people fentanyl has killed in our communities, but we’re certain the number is rising.
In a recent press release, an official with Addiction Recovery Care referred to this as the “most dangerous time in history to use drugs.”
We say all this because we, first and foremost, want to warn those who are not using drugs or are not addicted that “experimentation” in this day and age can lead to death, more than ever. However, we also want those who are in the grips of addiction to understand that their lives are even more on the line than they have been in the past.
That next hit can be your last. Now is the time to seek treatment. Now is the time to try to turn your life around before fentanyl snuffs it out.
If you’re addicted, please visit, findhelpnow.org, to find out how to get on the road to recovery. And, if you are not an addict but have a loved one who is, make sure they know about the dangers of using fentanyl outside a doctor’s care, let them know that you’re there for them and want to see them recover and live.
Please don’t ignore these warnings. Fentanyl is real. Fentanyl is here. Fentanyl kills.