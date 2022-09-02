We all know a picture paints a thousand words. I just wonder how many of them have to be redacted.
The picture taken at Mar-a-Lago included in the DOJ court filing this week paints a lot of words including top secret and highly sensitive and obstruction of justice and guilty. It paints a lot of guilty.
Guilty of what? Now there's a good question. Why would an ex-president insist on keeping such highly classified material, even trying to hide the material to keep from returning it where it belongs? A person could jump to a lot of conclusions.
At the very least, it looks like he's guilty of breaking a law he himself signed into law. I'm fairly sure that's never happened before.
Not to get ahead of ourselves here, nobody said there's a trial coming. Some people can't read pictures at all. Nothing is a sure thing. But rest assured, if there is a trial, Moscow Mitch will not be the judge this time.
Speaking of Moscow, the last premier of the old Soviet Union died this week. Mikhail Gorbachev wanted the nuclear arms race to end and believed the Soviet economy would never improve as long as all the resources were devoted to military power.
In an attempt to end totalitarianism in the Soviet Union and open Soviet society, Gorbachev ended the cold war with the United States and introduced free speech and democratic and economic reforms. When the economic reforms failed and the union began to collapse, he defied his generals and refused to use force to keep the defecting countries in line.
No one predicted the collapse of the Soviet Union and it definitely was not Gorbachev's wish. But he had the courage to let it happen instead of trying to stop the inevitable.
Without Gorbachev, there'd likely be no united Germany. There'd certainly be no Russian oil oligarchs or any other billionaire playboys from Minsk. Soviet totalitarianism had no room for capitalist excess.
And there wouldn't have been free speech for a while. It almost flourished for ten or so years in Russia. Then Vladimir Putin put an end to that.
Putin will not be offering a eulogy for Gorbachev. Putin's message for Gorbachev came with missiles being fired into Kiev. Putin is the totalitarian Gorbachev hoped to put an end to in the world.
It's hard to believe we're already in September. For the first time in 25 years, there were no named Atlantic hurricanes in the month of August. While that might sound like good news to many, don't be so quick to judge.
August was full of disasters on dry land with rainfall amounts normally reserved for hurricanes. Tell somebody in east Kentucky or Jackson Mississippi or Dallas Texas or a half dozen other flooded out messes in the U.S. those storms didn't have names.
The pictures of our disasters don't tell the story. No matter the destruction pictured in an image, it can't tell the full story. The story can't be told in a thousand words. Ten thousand words won't tell the stories in those pictures.