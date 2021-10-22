I’m starting to get why people are not interested in trusting the vaccine. I’m not saying I agree, but I understand.
I have been watching a documentary on HULU about how the Sackler family and Purdue clearly chose profits over healthcare and got the entire unsuspecting country hooked on opioids that were knowingly misrepresented by that family and the company. You can say they had good intentions but I say bunk, they knowingly and diabolically got people hooked.
One genius from the family decided to falsely generate aliments that never existed and “educated” doctors into believing their patients would be cured by a miracle drug. Purdue targeted areas like Kentucky, West Virginia and the New England states because of the excessive injuries due to mining and logging; and to Purdue’s own admission, the level of education.
Their whole premise was that they created a wonder drug that would cure everything from cancer pain, menstrual cramps and even hangovers. What they failed to tell people is that this new wonder drug was so highly addictive that once you get on it, you would either die or become addicted for life and then die. However, in the mean time the company would highly profit from an addict, legally. All those people, the Sackler family and anyone who had involvement bring that drug to the market, including the drug reps who bought into that nonsense should be criminally charged.
The marketing included having sales consultants market the drug to every doctor in under served areas and convince those doctors that OxyContin would help every one of their patients.
Drug reps were encouraged to buy expensive items for the gatekeepers to get to the doctors and when they got to the doctors, the expense accounts were unlimited. The goal was to make that doctor write the script for the Oxy. Once that happened for one patient, they were hooked for life.
When sales were not gaining the momentum that the Purdue board expected, the new pitch was to create a phantom aliment for the drug reps to convince doctors that their patients were experiencing and then write scripts that were twice or three times the original dosage.
Purdue’s stance was it costs almost the same to make a 10 mg pill as it does to make a 20 mg pill. But they could double the cost to the end user, making their profits grow exponentially.
Purdue went as far as getting expedited FDA approval and when that happened, according to the documentary, that person who granted approval was a new employee of Purdue. The Sackler family devised the biggest legal drug con that made billions while people died from their “wonder drug.” The emergence of OxyContin was and is an embarrassment to our nation.
While people were dying, the pharmaceutical lobbyists were lining the pockets of politicians, allowing this drug to kill more people. The Mafia and drug cartels were scratching their heads wondering what they did wrong. It seems they have been going about their business the wrong way. It appears all you have to do to become a drug kingpin is to get the government involved, which is what Purdue did.
Now we are faced with a pandemic where a vaccine was fast-tracked for emergency approval. Since its inception the FDA and the CDC have changed their tune as to what the guidelines are almost daily. Masks mandates are in order for schools, vaccines are mandated for businesses and now you can mix and match you vaccines to get a booster when or if needed — those guidelines are being developed daily.
With the abhorrent abuse the Sackler family and Purdue wreaked on the American public and the constant change in policy, is there any wonder why we are all confused? I guess it’s the United States Blues?
Do your research and ask your trusted physician or pharmacist. Make decisions that you are most comfortable with and like politics and religion; your decision is your decision.
