It’s one of those times where the national news cycle just seems to catch fire every few hours, whether it be news of a political stripe or otherwise.
Sometimes, apparently, we’re responsible for that as well, as in the case of the question lobbed at U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell by our publisher, Jeff Vanderbeck, during a Pikeville Rotary meeting last Wednesday at which the senator was guest speaker.
Wednesday evening, I began seeing stories popping up from national news sources, talking of Sen. McConnell’s response to a question given at a Pikeville event about whether President Biden should be impeached for the way the Afghanistan withdrawal has gone.
I knew in my heart it was Jeff who had asked the question, a fact confirmed the next morning. And yes, for a brief period, my boss’ question did set the national news wire on fire.
But this column isn’t about that. Instead, it’s about another issue which set the national news cycle on fire last week — abortion.
At midnight on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order which cleared the way for the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation to go into effect in Texas.
Now believing this is the final word, the final action, on Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision which essentially helped make abortion a possible option in a seemingly neverending number of situations, is naive. But it is significant, and that’s the shared outlook of those on “both sides” of the abortion issue.
As I’ve said before, I come down on the “pro-life” side, in that I believe that life does begin at conception, and that each life is priceless, valued beyond compare by a God who was willing to walk in flesh and be killed in a most horrific manner to remove the distance between He and that life.
However, unlike many of those who will vehemently argue that they are “pro-life,” I believe that value never goes away, no matter how broken or seemingly insignificant a person may become. That means that, from the womb to the tomb, each person shares the same value. They never lose that.
To an extent, this is the wall that separates “pro-life” from “pro-choice,” and also what prevents us from ever coming to a “compromise.” You can’t. If truly “pro-life” people acknowledge that even one life is lesser to a degree that ending it is OK, then no life is worth saving. And it works vice versa, as well.
Whether Texas’ law stands and whether other states take the lead and also pass laws to further restrict abortion, we who come down on the side of pro-life must adopt a holistic approach to this “brave new world” and do our best to support laws and resources that make life easier for families and more bearable for all, especially these new families that will be created by the restriction of abortion. If we believe simply preventing an abortion is enough in all cases, we’re fooling ourselves.
If we simply allow families to fall into poverty and despair by not supporting them, then we’ve failed morally, just the same as if we had done nothing at all to curb abortion.
As an example, the advance child tax credit payments which began going out in July, according to CNBC, resulted in a decrease of 3.3 million in the number of adults living in households with kids who reported not having enough to eat.
That, to me, is both welcome and also pro-life as all heck. Just removing or reducing food insecurity, especially among families with children, is a victory, no matter how you look at it.
That’s being pro-life, womb to tomb. And we must do more. Our government must take money that is being squandered elsewhere and invest in our future — in feeding programs, child care subsidies, health care, educational opportunities and direct support to families that makes life not just easier, but better. Far too many men and women, fathers and mothers, are working full-time jobs with an inability to fully support their families. Abandoning families to desperation because, “Hey, at least they weren’t aborted,” is disgusting and, I would argue, not pro-life.
Our churches must also step up to the challenge and become support structures for families in need, giving what we can, supporting resources such as our local Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center, as well as charities which support entire families.
Saving these little lives is just the first step, and it’s immoral to believe otherwise. Jesus Christ spoke often in the gospels about His kingdom, an invisible, but no less real, new way of living that is completely in opposition to the ways of the world.
It’s the way of the world to simply pass a law, shift a burden onto someone and simply move on. It’s kingdom to help shoulder our brother and sisters’ burdens. It’s kingdom to protect the lives of the little ones, but also to see that they become adults with chances and opportunities shared in common amongst all.
I would challenge you, as I am now doing, to consider how you can be involved in supporting families and children, especially if you’re “pro-life.” Now’s the time to put our money, quite literally, where our collective mouth is. Do we really believe what we say we do? Do we believe in the kingdom or the ways of the world? The world is watching, and we can’t afford to fail this test — lives are again on the line.