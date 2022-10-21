On Election Day, we the voters will vote on the abortion issue. Amendment #2 is on the ballot and if approved by the voters there will be nothing in the state’s constitution that protects the right to abortion access. If abortion becomes legal, it may become a free-for-all. The legislators are to blame for this.
With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, states are now challenged with making decisions regarding abortion, which has caused a further divide between political parties, religious beliefs and woman’s rights activists. And it appears as if there is no room for negotiation. In Kentucky, the lawmakers passed the buck on to the voters but with major covenants.
With divided politics it may be virtually impossible to determine the outcome of this very private and important decision. I don’t think anyone wants to consciously kill an unborn baby, especially in the case of abortion that could be dangerous and potentially painful to the fetus.
There are many factors that may affect the outcome of this issue and since it’s on the ballot in November, the voters are now challenged with the final say. People, like politicians, have convictions and regardless of what you may think of the fairness of the vote, the outcome may not be the best in the long run.
Politics and religion will play a factor in the vote. The hard right wants to eliminate abortion under any and all circumstances. The hard left wants to be able to abort, in some cases up until delivery. The hard religious groups say abortion is against God’s will and the atheists don’t believe in any will. Women’s rights activists say, “My body, my choice.” So leaving this up to the voters in the manner in which it’s presented is wrong and cowardly on behalf of the legislators.
With hard stances on either side of the equation, some other factors should be considered. Women should have a choice in what happens to their body, I agree to an extent. However, if a woman is raped, she had no choice. If a family member rapes a woman, she didn’t have a choice. If a woman chooses to get pregnant and it’s discovered that there is a medical condition where she may die during childbirth, she should have a choice. If a woman chooses to get pregnant and it’s discovered that the child will be born severely handicapped with no quality of life, that woman should have a choice.
Prior to conception, a woman and a man both have choices. They can choose to abstain or use contraceptives to avoid getting pregnant in the first place. If your religion prevents you from using contraceptives, then you need to abstain until you are ready. If a woman happens to get pregnant, consensually, then that baby is hers, unless there are medical complications.
Abortion should not be a method of birth control, and that’s what the extremists what to happen. What should be considered is what happens to child who is unwanted but delivered into this cruel world? The hard right and extreme religious people say no abortion and when an unwanted child is born, there is little hope and then those groups wash their hands of the situation. If an unwanted child is born, the extremist feel they saved a life of a child, which is not always true. Unwanted children are often abandoned and or grow up in environments that bred non-conformity. We need better adoption policies.
Argue all you want. The bottom line is if you want a total ban on abortion, there better be an out clause that is clear and compatible. So, if a woman gives birth to an unwanted pregnancy, the woman can give the child to a loving qualified family that wants to adopt.
It seems like all the pressure is on the woman in making this decision. Last time I checked, it takes two to get a woman pregnant. There is a new book out (hide the children) called “Ejaculate Responsibly,” written by Gabrielle Blair who makes the case for moving the debate from controlling and legislating women’s bodies to focus on the men’s lack of accountability in preventing unwanted pregnancies. It’s possibly extreme, but the conversation about abortion weighs heavy on women while men are virtually out of the picture.
Prior to intimacy, couples should talk about “what if.” Better accessibility to birth control and the ability to control your desires may prevent unwanted pregnancies. However in the case of rape, incest or health concerns, where the woman had no choice, she should be able to make a decision and not be shunned.
As a father of a daughter, I will tell you that if one of those circumstances ever happened, and she made the decision to abort, I would driver her to the clinic myself and allow that to happen. And if anyone got in our way like the crazy kooks who would try to shun us for that decision, they will need more that thoughts and prayers.
Whatever your beliefs are regarding abortion, put yourself in the position of a person who has to make a choice for whatever reason. I feel it should be allowed under certain circumstances and in the early stages. If it was poor planning, then the adoption process should be easier. I don’t believe in a total ban and I don’t believe in a free for all. But because of the legislature that can’t come to terms, they left it up to the voters to make a decision to have a total ban or a free for all and that’s embarrassing to the people. You may have a different view, and If so, I my not agree but, I respect your opinion.
