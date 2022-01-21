Where do we go from here? As local municipalities see an influx of cash, it’s vitally important that they are accountable in the way they spend that money. However, since federal and state guidelines change, that leaves a lot open for corruption, I mean interpretation.
In the private sector, businesses that received COVID stimulus money, loans or other grant money were required to provide a lot of documentation for approval of the release of those funds. There were very specific guidelines to be followed for any stimulus money to be used. And, after companies received that money, they had to file mounds of paperwork explaining how that money was used to ensure it was used in accordance with the guidelines provided.
Local governments and municipalities are now receiving an influx of money, and according to one official, the guidelines are constantly changing. However, this official told me that there are many projects that they are working on that fall under the purview of the new guidelines. But before one penny is spent, this official will ensure through the state’s cabinet, their lawyers and accountants that the money can be spent on these projects. If that’s the case you will see a lot of much needed changes in our regional counties and cities.
During my conversation with this official, they said that so much money has been poured into this region and for the mass amount of money that we received, the upgrades to the infrastructure, i.e., roads, bridges, internet and standard of living are barely noticeable. This person asked me what the previous officials spent all that money on. I replied by saying that the crooks in previous administrations used that money to buy votes and there was no accountability.
Officials should be held accountable for the money they spend and the projects they issue to private companies.
Over the years, I have been critical of Elkhorn city and its leadership. It seems they have done their darndest to run off everything and everyone that has tried to help them. In a recent commission meeting, the Elkhorn City mayor said they received “millions for water lines, sewer and other infrastructure improvements and will continue to seek more funding in the New Year.”
This is actually a good thing. However, they have been known to squander money in the past. But it looks like since we are watching their progress, they appear to have a plan that may help them supply much-needed infrastructure to the residents and enable them to prospect for other business. We will continue to watch that they spend this money on designated projects that are intended to build a better future for the city and not support private projects. That nonsense must stop.
During the last meeting, Council member Rob Lester, said they have been taking flak on social media. Lester mentioned the modular clinic that Mountain Comprehensive Health care is bringing to the city. The mayor chimed in and said they have a new wastewater treatment plant, which will enable the city to become more attractive and they voted to allow Eastern Telephone to begin to bring broadband into the city. These are all good for the city.
However, they all need to delete all their social media accounts and not worry or get offended when some jerky keyboard creep makes a comment. Their fear of public criticism my have prevented them from making better decisions in the past, but they need to get over that.
The progress that they reported was finally uplifting and I would encourage them to continue on that path. I would also encourage them to be transparent with their expenses and spend tax dollars in accordance with the law. They need better accountability for the money they are getting so they use it wisely to grow the city for all and not just a select few or clergy who believe they own that city.
Their residents deserve progress and help from their local government, which appears as if they are finally getting. Time will tell and we will be watching. It is an election year and we all hope this is not just get re-elected propaganda and do nothing with the power entrusted b y the voters. It’s happened before.
