I wish I had all the answers for ways to fix the world’s problems.
Honestly, I really do. I’m one of those people who can’t separate seeing the pain others are in from my own.
So, as I watch news programs, as I often do, or read or write news stories, as I often do, I also often feel overwhelmed by the suffering I see my fellow man both inflicting on and having inflicted on them. I think most people know that the way things are is not the way things should be.
Ukraine is an example. The human suffering there in the name of conquest, or in the name of politics, or whatever the real reasons, is almost unbearable to me. The same goes for our more local (but not exclusive) problems of drug addiction, poverty and the breakup of the family structure.
So, honestly, for the most part, I turn to God. When we look at the Psalms, we see the authors, especially King David, expressing real agony over the way things are and pouring out his heart to the only One who can really help calm our fears and the storms that rage around us.
I try to do the same and communicate these things to God in prayer. I attempt to pray daily, though I often fail, and I mostly use the Rosary as a way of guiding and lifting up my voice to the Lord. I do the best I can to carry others’ requests, as well as my own questions, anxieties, fear and worship to Jesus as I do so, asking the saints and the Blessed Virgin Mary to help echo my prayers.
I am often helpless as I watch the suffering of others, but I do what I can to help (and acknowledge I could do more). Prayer is something I can do and should do regularly because, in the end, I know that God desires to hear our voices. He doesn’t get tired of listening to us, in fact it’s an essential part of relationship.
With that in mind, I know that I’m not the only one often overwhelmed by daily life, as well as all the events of the past couple of years, so a chance meeting with my fellow St. Francis of Assisi parishioner Sidney Cline recently led to us deciding to put on a “Rosary Rally” in Pikeville.
The point and agenda are simple — no politics, no grandstanding or issues — just coming together as followers of Christ and praying the Rosary together as a group, lifting up our personal intentions and communing with God and our fellow faithful in a real, tangible way.
If you’re reading this in our local area, statistically the chances are that you’re not a Catholic. That’s OK. You’re still invited. We will have rosaries available and even if you just want to pray in solidarity with us, but in your own way, you’re more than welcome to come.
We will gather at noon, March 26, in the Pikeville City Park, and the event will be relatively brief and painless. We’ll pray, we’ll fellowship and we’ll move on.
I recognize, of course, that prayer is a personal thing, but I also know that we believers need each other. Each person who comes to the park will have their own intentions and needs that they want to bring to God, but our combined voices in calling on to Him help us to remember we are not alone, we are connected.
The park and other public spaces are often used for prayer events, such as on the National Day of Prayer, and that’s great. We all need that, but I hope that, even if you don’t attend our Rosary Rally, you are inspired to bring prayer out into the public square more often than just on special events, not as an act of defiance, but as an act of love, an act of truth.
In his letter to the Hebrews, St. Paul reminds those believers that they need each other: "Let’s hold firmly to the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful; and let’s consider how to encourage one another in love and good deeds, not abandoning our own meeting together, as is the habit of some people, but encouraging one another; and all the more as you see the day drawing near." (10:23-25)
We can all benefit from that reminder, and from what it calls us to do. I hope we will see you there. If you need more information, drop me an email at, cassadyr@gmail.com or visit our Facebook group at https://fb.me/e/nviES69Ol.