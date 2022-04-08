I always knew my life was a disaster, but it wasn’t until recently when I discovered how confusing my life has been.
We all have confusing and sometime troubled lives. We wish for health and happiness. We all hope to hit the lottery so the financial burden we bear is lightened. And for the most part, we have a steady foundation with a background that has family and history.
While I have been relatively fortunate with health and happiness, I have been confused with my family history and identity for a long time. Not gender identity, I’m a male and have no desire to become a female. My confusion stems from my name.
I’m not a history buff nor do I relish the past. My past is jaded so digging up my personal issues is not something that I choose to do. I don’t know enough about it and frankly have no desire to learn. I’m a psychiatrist’s dream come true.
When I was 37, my parents had a middle naming party. It was then that they decided to give my two brothers and I middle names. I was not interested, I lived without one for so long that I figured adding a name would just confuse the hell out of me.
It’s not like I have a common name where I need to have a middle name to render my identity. People Like Howard Keith and W. Keith have to have use three names so they can be told apart. For 37 years I was fine with just a first and last name, so I didn’t want to muddy the waters.
Last week my mother, who I guess is doing spring-cleaning, mailed to me my two birth certificates and my Certificate of Baptism. You read that right — two birth certificates and a Certificate of Baptism. You may need a drink to finish the rest of this story.
Apparently when I was adopted in 1973, my mother and stepfather had a revised certificate of birth made that showed date and place of birth. That certificate only had my first and last name on it, which is how I rolled from that point forward.
However, in the documentation I received last week, I apparently had a middle name, which I never knew. It’s the name of my biological father, who was a complete ass and I only knew as a person who was a vicious, abusive jerk and I mean that in a Christian way, which is why I guess my mother hid that from me.
What was real surprising was — hold on to your cocktail — on my Certificate of Baptism it clearly states the three names I was allegedly born with. On November 11, 1962 Reverend Henry D’Augelio baptized me with all three names into the Roman Catholic Church.
Little did Reverend “D” know that, several years later, his successor came to our tenement apartment and told my mother that we, my brothers and I were no longer welcomed in that church. My mother at the time was a single mom and the church was her saving grace. She worked, often two shifts a day as an ER nurse so knowing her kids were at church was a reprieve for her.
I was explaining my name plight and baptism document to our Regional Editor Russ Cassady, who recently joined the Catholic Church. He said that since I was baptized in the Catholic Church, if I wanted to join, the main thing I had to do was confess my sins from the day of my baptism forward. Yeah well, there’s a lot of sinning over the last 59 years, so I don’t see that happening soon.
My takeaway is that I was baptized, which I knew but I didn’t know when or who I was, so I wonder if it still sticks. And, after 59 years, I finally know who I am and will be staying with my first and last name. Although some of my friends and enemies call me Yankee and other salty adjectives, which I’m ok with because it’s only a name and that don’t hurt.
Thanks for staying with me on my identity journey and for reading the News-Express.