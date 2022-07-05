As our communities were preparing for a celebratory Independence Day holiday weekend, plans were dashed against the reality that evil is all around us. Tragic events unfolded in the small town of Allen, a town of which I have many fond memories of growing up — visiting relatives and hanging out at the grocery store on the corner in the dog-leg curve that my Aunt Ruby ran for many years.
The outsider who came into our community wrought violence, injury, and death on those who swear an oath to protect us. In an hours long standoff with law enforcement, it ended with the person being arrested and taken into custody. He will obviously get his day in court.
However, the expense of trial and, hopefully, convicting him and a death sentence will end up costing millions. It will be worth it; however, sometimes I think we would be better served with swifter justice. Our justice system moves slow and sometimes denies the sure justice an evildoer deserves.
We are once again reminded with harsh shock and violence there are those who are evil. Yes, evil. No explanation can be found. We can debate the mental state, psychology capacity, or the “mens rea”, a Latin legal term concerning criminal intent. At the end of it, we must accept there is evil. Accepting that evil exists allows us a clear-eyed perspective in how to deal with those evildoers.