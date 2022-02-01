Growing up in Central Appalachia, specifically in far Eastern Kentucky, it was difficult to not see — and sometimes experience — the impacts of poverty.
Poverty impacted all of our lives in so many ways that many of grew up thinking that, “this is just the way it is,” or worse, becoming calloused to the point that we believe that people more often than not find themselves in poverty due to nothing more than their own choices or decisions.
The children who grow up in poverty are, more often than not, easy to identify. They’re often ostracized by their peers because of conscious and unconscious biases. They often struggle in school and social situations. They often suffer from depression and other psychological impacts.
And very often, they find themselves perpetuating the cycles in which they were stuck in childhood, leading to generation after generation facing the same struggles.
Lest we think this just affects the people in poverty, I promise you that every aspect of our society is impacted in numerous ways by this.
On Jan. 24, the Teachers College at Columbia University announced the release of a study being conducted between Columbia and five other universities, the initial findings of which included that, “after one year of monthly cash support, infants in low-income families were more likely to show brain activity patterns that have been associated with the development of thinking and learning.”
According to CU, in the study, which is ongoing:
“Shortly after they gave birth, participating mothers were randomized to receive either a large monthly cash gift of $333 per month or a nominal monthly cash gift of $20 per month. The gifts were disbursed on debit cards, and the mothers, most of whom were Black or Latina, were free to spend the cash gifts in whatever way they chose, with no strings attached.”
According to a statement from CU, Kimberly Noble, the lead neuroscientist on the project, said that children’s brains naturally adapt to their experiences.
“ ... We know that the $333 per month must have changed children’s experiences or environments, and that their brains adapted to those changed circumstances,” she said.
It’s been said that money can’t buy happiness, and whoever “they” are, they’re right. But perhaps this study shows that, when we invest just a relatively small amount of money, we can make some changes that benefit not only those families — as is our duty to each other as people — but also society as a whole.
Last year, the federal government expanded the Child Income Tax Credit, with most families in the country receiving an additional $250 or $300 per child monthly for a brief period. We know this had an impact. According to published reports, in July 2021 alone, the credit lifted 3 million children from poverty. Political squabbles in Washington and the failure of politicians like West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin to see the big picture resulted in this program ending.
It was reported that Manchin said privately that he was concerned that parents would spend the money on drugs, and undoubtedly, in some cases, he’s probably right. But that argument against this program, in my estimation, joins the arguments such as, “you’re teaching people to not work for money,” and “they’re poor because of their own actions; let them stay there” in the pile of worthless anecdotal evidence that reveals more about the selfishness of the person saying it than the reality of the situation.
No child deserves to be in poverty. Some families will not find their way out of poverty because they receive an extra $300 a month, but some will feel a little less pressure. Some children will go to bed hungry a fewer number of nights. And we will absolutely see improvement in our own communities as these cycles of poverty have at least an obstacle thrown in their way, if they’re not ended completely in some cases.
Our nation wastes so much money on useless things. Why can’t we find the money to fund a better future for all of us and to do the morally correct thing?
Here, I’ll leave an idea. Let’s start cutting the pay — and campaign funds — from lifetime politicians such as Manchin, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi who are unable to reach deals and come to agreements which lift people out of poverty. After all, as one argument goes, shouldn’t they also have to work for what they get?