Anyone who’s shocked by last week’s election results isn’t paying attention to reality.
It’s an easy problem to develop in today’s world, as cable news talking heads set agendas and talk issues about which middle America couldn’t care less.
That, more often than not, has resulted in the formation of the bane of national and state Democrats in elections over the past several decades — missing the point.
The results of this were most clearly seen in Virginia, where Democrat Terry McAuliffe was defeated by Republican Glenn Youngkin for the governor’s office, Democrat Hala Ayala was defeated for the lieutenant governor’s office by Republican Winsome Sears, and Republican Jason Miyares won for attorney general.
In addition, Republicans took the majority of the state’s House of Delegates.
Again, this only came as a shock to those who are paying attention to the talking heads on CNN and MSNBC. According to these “experts,” people on the ground should be voting on ideals, such as social justice, climate change and the like. And, it’s definitely arguable that things in this nation could be in for a big change if people did vote on issues such as those.
But, I would argue that when people went into the polls last Tuesday, the big issues were not at the forefront of their minds. Instead, they were probably more concerned about how much more in gas it cost them to get to the polls and whose fault that was (typically determined by memes).
They were probably more concerned with when this dang COVID-19 virus is going to be over more than the federal government’s stance on the use of fossil fuels in light of its effects on the climate. And they were certainly considering the news they’d heard that supply chain issues may cost them a Thanksgiving favorite or two or make that perfect Christmas gift impossible to obtain.
Sure, many had the big issues in mind, but when things are going sideways, the guys and gals in charge become much more susceptible to losing their office.
If you don’t believe me, take a look at the former occupant of the Oval Office. In January, 2020, Donald Trump’s chances to be re-elected were better than average. Things weren’t perfect, but, again, enough of those “now” issues — economics, etc. — were in the good that it would’ve given him the totals he needed to lock Biden out.
Add on a pandemic and the often bungled response by the Trump administration, economic uncertainty and entering into a holiday season that looked like none other in recent memory, and it made Trump far less strong going into the general election. It may not have been a deciding factor, but undoubtedly, some votes shifted between January and November based on these issues.
So, while the Democratic Party focuses on its infrastructure and spending bills, while they’re in charge at the federal level, they may want to put some thought into solving some of the here-and-now issues affecting the daily lives of us people on the ground.
Or they may find yet another reminder in coming years of that lagging weakness that ultimately proves fatal to the party’s chances of remaining in power.