Wherever you find a law that impacts a right, you can guarantee that there was someone or a number of people who did not undergird or protect that right by acting responsibly.
An example would be driving under the influence laws. These laws only began to surface at the beginning of the 20th Century, as more and more people got behind the wheel of cars. There’s little to no doubt that there were drunken “operators” of horses, horse-drawn carriages and other modes of transportation prior to these laws being passed.
However, it wasn’t until some people failed to exercise responsibility when getting behind the wheel of tons of metal that these laws became necessary. According to some sources, even though these laws appeared in the early 20th Century, it wasn’t until the 1980s, when efforts such as those undertaken by Mothers Against Drunk Driving made DUI a serious offense.
Again, these laws only are necessary because certain individuals did not exercise their responsibilities by driving only when sober or calling for a ride or staying put when intoxicated.
There are numerous other examples but one example came to light this week that could be a precedent-setting action, one which was only necessary because, again, those who had a right allegedly refused to express their responsibility.
On Saturday, Jennifer and James Crumbley were arrested on four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the shooting deaths of four children at a Michigan high school. However, prosecutors have not accused them of pulling the trigger.
Instead, their 15-year-old son stands accused and the Crumbleys are charged, according to the prosecutors, for committing “egregious” mistakes and missing opportunities to prevent the shooting.
It’s early in the case and I rarely, if ever, form an opinion on a case this early in its prosecution. That comes from decades of covering courts and watching as cases took unexpected twists and turns that changed the outcomes significantly.
What does make this case interesting to me, as it stands now, is the allegations seem to paint a picture of parents who were allegedly warned that this action could happen but who took neither the threat, nor their responsibility as gun owners seriously.
Growing up in Eastern Kentucky, I have been around guns my entire life. For the most part, and I do mean that with the vast majority of gun owners I know, responsibility is paramount. Most gun owners can tell you what guns they have, where they are at at the present moment and who, if anyone, has access to them and what kind they have.
Many of those in this area who have guns don’t just look at them as toys or things. Guns are tools — for fun, for example with target shooting; for self-defense; and for hunting. But these gun owners also see these firearms as investments as much as anything — for trading, for sale, for upgrading, for showing off.
If the evidence is true about how lightly the Crumbleys took their responsibilities as gun owners, then expect them to become not only a test case, but a rallying cry for those who want to restrict gun ownership for all.
These people will not take into account Joe or Jane Gun Owner in Eastern Kentucky who has never given a child who presents evidence of being disturbed or violent access, either direct or indirect, to their firearms. Those who want to restrict firearms will not air the case of the man or woman who has owned guns for their entire lives, but who have never voluntarily lost control of their firearms at any point in the history of them owning guns.
If the allegations are true, then the Crumbleys truly committed negligence in both ignoring, as parents, the warning signs their son presented, then also in arming their son with a firearm that made any violent fantasies he may have had a reality.
And I can already foresee the back-and-forth debate resulting from this situation, as those who want to see all firearms banned for private ownership use this case as an example and a rallying cry and as those who own firearms and support their ownership attempt to deflect completely from the case.
The best-case scenario is that we wait to see the outcome of the case, but that, in the meantime, responsible gun owners take stock of their firearms and who has access to them, and how much access they have. Rights are undergirded and protected by those who act responsibly. Now is not the time to knee-jerk. Now is the time to self-asses the safety of your firearms and ensure that, in a similar situation, the story written about you would be different.
As parents, we really need to take a look at the signals our children are sending. If the reports coming out of Michigan are true, then it appears to me that this young man was sending up warning signals that screamed, “Stop me,” just days before this violent incident occurred. Let’s do better as parents to see that we don’t ignore these types of situations, especially when they’re in our own homes.
And let’s all acknowledge that these types of incidents — school shootings — happen far too often, are unacceptable and must be stopped as much as possible. And let’s also acknowledge the role each of us can play in stopping them.
Gun ownership is a right. The expression of responsibility will ensure that never changes.