The last few years have been rough on the the Kentucky Open Meetings and Open Records Act.
In addition to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions moving meetings from public spaces to online, there have been numerous attempts to roll back provisions that made the state’s laws on this matter some of the best for government transparency anywhere in the nation.
Even with the acknowledgement that the state’s laws have long been some of the best, there’s always been an outstanding issue with the law that has become even more apparent in these days — overuse and abuse of the provision which allows a government body to go into “executive session.”
Under Kentucky Revised Statutes 61.810, a public body may go into an executive session to discuss three main points:
• Deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency, but only when publicity would be likely to affect the value of a specific piece of property to be acquired for public use or sold by a public agency.
• Discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an individual employee, member or student without restricting that employee’s, member’s or student’s right to a public hearing if requested. This exception shall not be interpreted to permit discussion of general personnel matters in secret.
• Discussions between a public agency and a representative of a business entity and discussions concerning a specific proposal, if open discussions would jeopardize the siting, retention, expansion or upgrading of the business.
Generally, in normal discussions, these matters fall under the headings economic development, personnel and pending or proposed litigation.
We understand the need for some of these discussions to take place behind closed doors, so the provision allowing for an executive session to be held is proper. It’s not the existence of the executive session which is an issue, it’s the way it’s being implemented by many of the bodies across our coverage area (Pike, Floyd, Johnson and Perry counties) that gives us a reason for pause.
One problem that has arisen, especially recently, is government bodies holding an executive session at the beginning of their meetings. As an example, both the Pike County Public Library District Board in Pikeville and the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center Board in Paintsville have been opening their meetings with an executive session. In the case of the library board, on Jan. 26, the board met behind closed doors for an hour before conducting any public business, aside from the convening of the meeting. On Jan. 27, the Big Sandy jail board met in closed session for 10 minutes before coming into public session. That’s not too bad, but previous meetings have featured meetings more than an hour or an hour and 30 minutes at the outset. Regardless of length of time, no one who’s at the meeting to observe or comment knows how long that session will last once it begins.
And this is not the first time for either body that they’ve done this.
Holding an executive session for any length of time, but particularly an hour or more, at the beginning of a public meeting is an incredibly effective way to chill both public involvement and transparency. That may not be the intent, but it’s difficult enough for our reporters to dedicate the time to waiting these agencies out. We can’t imagine how it would appear to a member of the public coming to attend the meetings or seeking to address the boards.
There’s another ongoing use of this provision that gives us reason for concern. Many governing bodies build this provision into every meeting, having on every agenda an item to approve going into executive session. Sometimes these boards and commissions don’t take advantage of it, but many more do — every meeting.
We understand the need for this provision, but we also want to make sure that all matters discussed behind closed doors fall under these provisions and that these executive sessions are not used to merely be a method to close the public out of uncomfortable discussions.
We don’t know that there’s a purposeful intent behind this to not be transparent, and, indeed, many of these agencies who do use these exemptions a lot are open with us and the public. But the problem is rarely that someone intends to do the wrong things, it’s more often that the circumstances converge to make the wrong thing possible and someone takes the wrong path.
We would ask that these public bodies consider the consequences of how they’re using the executive session and what that means for both the perception and the reality of their service to the public. Overuse or abuse of this provision undermines the entire Open Meetings and Open Records Law and endangers the public’s relationship with the agencies elected and appointed to represent it.
It’s that serious.