In a time when government is dysfunctional, it appears as if our local officials are hell-bent on making Pike and surrounding counties get back to a better normal while fighting the federal government.
And speaking of the state and federal government, I would like to know who the genius is who decided to fix the busiest intersection in Pike County during the day and just when school starts again.
No one at the Transportation Cabinet is thinking, “Why not extend the green turn signal for a few more seconds? Why not do the work at night to mitigate the snarling traffic?”
And since Monday when they started this mess, there have been more wrecks this week than we experience during most normal weeks. So congratulations to contributing to an increase in wrecks. And didn’t the highway department just spend several million dollars recently repaving that intersection? The epitome of dysfunctional.
But that’s not what I wanted to talk about. Accolades need to be paid to our county officials.
I have been to several emergency management meetings recently where no less than 20 people gathered in their office and updated, with precision, the daily progress.
Since Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones declared the county a disaster, it has all been handed over to our emergency management director Nee Jackson. Former director Doug Tackett came out of retirement to lend a hand.
During these meetings there is a lot of coordinating of efforts a supply distribution. There is strategizing on what the priorities are and how to address them. Laundry and shower stations are constantly being set-up to help all affected residents.
The county is working with the county school system and private individuals as well as nationwide organizations to get the help that is needed to the exact place its needed.
There are the personnel and financial issue that the county is struggling with, but not once did they ever waiver in their commitment to gat things done as fast as possible.
The road department, under the direction of Fabian Little and the trash removal has been stellar in their efforts. It can never be fast enough, but the clean up and help is being done at warp speed
It was brought up during one meeting where the state accepted a bid for clean up contracts. And because the federal government got involved, it’s a mess. Jones and Deputy Judge Hickman stated in one meeting that they are working with FEMA to loosen the restrictions on the guidelines and allow them to hire local contractors to do the work. Local people know this area the best and will put people to work for a long time cleaning debris.
Hickman explained one of the restrictions is that the feds and a local contractor can't be on the same road within a certain distance in order to get reimbursed. While he was explaining that his face got red and Jones left the meeting with a trail of steam. The guy from FEMA told them to run it up to the state and federal level.
That is stupid government interference doing stupid things to impede progress. It's like the new license we will soon need to board a plane. Your current driver’s license is not considered a form of identification. I’ll harp on that BS another time.
Last week President Biden and Sen. McConnell visited the areas that were affected. That’s great and fine, but in their messages had no concrete facts, just that we are Americans and that the feds will be there until the end. No plan, no guidelines no specifics, just talk so far.
We need an action plan and we need money and, for Pete’s sake, the red tape needs to be eliminated.
At what time will logic be considered while addressing these issues? I guess never when the feds are involved. At this time thank God for all the local people, organizations and groups who have pitched in and did things on their own without government interference. They are the true heroes.
Thank for reading the News-Express.