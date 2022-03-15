As evidenced by last week’s column on financial transparency, I’ve had this issue on my mind a lot lately.
And with good reason since, after all, government transparency is one of the main functions of my career. I’ve written about governments which didn’t want to be covered and others which were fairly open. I’ve even covered some which appeared open, but were more interesting in controlling the message than being open.
Let’s face it, most of the time government transparency is somewhat like homeowner’s insurance — if you’ve got it, you tend not to think about it. But if you lose it, and need it, you surely know it.
One aspect of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine which I’ve been following with interest is the reaction of the Russian people. We have limited information out of Russia right now, but it appears that thousands have been arrested protesting the invasion of Ukraine.
In fact, over the weekend, we began seeing video and other evidence emerge that points to the idea that Russia’s police have begun arresting protestors who are silent and holding blank signs. They’re not even arresting these people for protesting the war, but instead for protesting, period.
Meanwhile, we here in the United States sit comfortable in the idea that government transparency is a given, that there are few limitations and that, if there are limitations, it’s OK because those nosy journalists just don’t need to know anyway, right?
But, here’s the problem — there are efforts underway seemingly every day to roll back the rights the people have to peek behind the machinations of government and know that the people’s business is indeed being done on behalf of the people.
Look at Utah, for example, where the legislature recently passed rules that require journalists to ask for permission to interview lawmakers on the floor of the House of Representative and other restricted areas and TV reporters have to ask committee chairs for permission to film speakers and crowds from behind the dais where lawmakers sit in committee hearings. Now, on the surface, these don’t seem like onerous restrictions, but at their very core, they enforce an idea that there is a difference between the reporters and the legislators, that somehow the legislators are a protected class that can be shielded from public scrutiny in the very business they do, as citizen legislators, for the people.
Lest we think this is just something happening in a faraway state, here at home in Kentucky, there are constant movements afoot to reduce government transparency.
In addition to other restrictions, some of which have been abandoned, there is the currently still active Senate Bill 63, a measure which would contract Kentucky’s open records law to create an entirely new class of records which are not to be disclosed.
The proposed law is written in such a way and has been discussed in such a way that it is allegedly intended to protect law enforcement officers, prosecutors and other law personnel and first responders to have their public information essentially stricken from the books. Now, who could be opposed to this? But I would argue that this is an answer in search of a problem.
Here’s the analogy I’ve used when discussing this bill — this is like gun control measures. There’s a reality that a certain segment of people want a gun in order to commit bad acts. So, a gun control measure is put in place restricting the legal rights of people who are willing to follow the law — often not the people who are seeking the gun for bad acts.
Those who are seeking the gun for bad acts will be able to do so still, but will do so illegally, or on the black market.
Allowing a group of people, as well as their “immediate family members” — whatever that means — to hide records doesn’t prevent those who seek to do harm from finding the information. It just means that those who seek certain pieces of information for legal and proper purposes will not be able to do so. And we know that once one piece is chipped away, the protections that make Kentucky’s open records and open meetings laws some of the best in the nation will soon fall, as well.
The law is so over-broad and far-reaching that the impacts and ramifications will stretch far beyond its stated purpose, and this thing is still alive.
Public scrutiny of records is often the only means by which we have to ensure government transparency. While this law may not, by itself, completely block government transparency, it’s definitely a slippery slope which creates a protected class of people who again are separated from being just normal citizens. It It also shows that the public’s right to know is not a given, it’s a living, breathing thing which must be constantly preserved and protected, as it’s always under attack.