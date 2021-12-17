Last week, a historic weather event decimated parts of Kentucky and several other states. People died and others who survived may never experience “normal.”
When you live by the ocean or near a lake there are inherent risks associated. If you live in Florida, you will be almost guaranteed that you will experience a hurricane. If you live in the Rockies, you’re most likely to experience huge snowfalls.
In the heartland of the United States tornados are abundant. Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and other states in the Midwest all experience tornados. But in Kentucky and parts where the last tornados took place, especially this time of year, it’s less likely and less probable.
But it happened.
We heard about the nasty weather and the destruction the tornados did in the western part of Kentucky and other states. As a nation we saw the news coverage of the small towns that were reduced to rubble. We heard the stories of people who feared for their lives and prayed for God, while they were in a hallway, to spare their lives. We saw people reduced to tears because they were helpless while they heard the screams of fellow workers, neighbors and family members. We heard them explain how they felt with guilt that they survived. And as we were glued to our TV’s, newspapers and iPhones, we were helpless from afar.
Each night for the past week, I was like most people, hearing new stories of death and survival, I was hopeless, helpless and resolved at many times to tears for the grieving and hurt.
I watched as Gov. Beshear assessed the damage and reported to fellow Kentuckians and the rest of the country about our loss. Love him or hate him, politics aside, he has stepped up once again in a major crisis and is leading the charge of supplying hope. And resources.
Initially, many people wanted to do what they could to clear debris and help in rescue and recovery. The people of western Kentucky lost everything and have no resources, no electricity, no shelter, no clean water and at times, no hope.
But dammit this is Kentucky and we are strong, resilient and we care about each other.
In an immediate effort to help, a secure website has been developed for monetary donations. The state is offering shelters for people who lost their homes. Some shelters are in schools, churches and in state parks. Each community in Kentucky is doing something to make a difference.
The folks in western Kentucky need everything and anything including blood, cleaning supplies, building materials, money and, oh yeah since it’s Christmas, gifts.
Locally, UPike is sending a group of people to help with cleanup efforts. They are also having a blood drive. PMC is gathering resources and making donations. Double Kwik is generating donations. Students from high schools are having a toy drives for kids in the affected areas. Firefighters and first responders are sending crews. Almost everywhere you look, there is some relief effort underway. This is only the tip of the iceburg and every little bit will help.
The Red Cross is taking donations and has started with their relief efforts by distributing resources. The Kentucky Press Association encouraged their members to run full-page ads in their papers to solicit donations. That effort went into other states as well.
Politics and other partisan issues aside, the folks in western Kentucky and other states who were affected have our support, a well as the support from other states.
If you can donate please do so. To make a secure monetary donation, go to secure.kemyucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief .
If you can donate a toy or food please visit one of the many organizations that are forming relief drives. If you can give blood, please go to the blood bank and do that.
Sadly, I need to remind people to be careful of donation collection sites. There are lot of scams out there already trying to benefit from this awful tragedy. So please make sure your donation of any kind is to a reputable organization.
If you can’t make a donation of any kind, and you believe in the power of prayer, your prayers are needed and welcomed. Pray often and pray hard. With time and unity we will get through this.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.