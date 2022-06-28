The conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court struck two decisive cords for the Constitution in the last week. The bookending of two decisions culminated decades of work on ending Roe v. Wade and expanding the individual gunowner’s right to carry a firearm. These were tremendous decisions.
We can thank President Donald Trump for nominating three strict constructionist justices for the high court that ensured these decisions were made.
The rhetoric of the abortion lobby must be balanced against actual data. We are led to believe most abortions are performed because of rape and incest. We can have a debate on the three exceptions — rape, incest and danger to the mother’s life; but, first, we must make laws stronger to aid women who chose life over abortion, building a strong support system for them, and we must make men more accountable for the care of their children.
Looking at the data in a recent survey by the Guttmacher Institute, we find that less than 0.5 percent of those surveyed said an abortion was obtained because of rape; another 3 percent due to the health of the baby; and another 4 percent due to the health of the mother. Overall, the decision of those surveyed was for a variety of personal choices, totaling roughly 92 percent of all abortions obtained. The outcry by the pro-abortion forces against the Court’s decision Friday bears examining the rhetoric being put forth against this data as we go forward.
The facts support the case to return decision-making to the states, limiting abortions, and having this debate at the state level. Individual states and the people therein can debate abortion and decide within that state its legality.
In juxtaposition to the Second Amendment decision by the Court, Congress chose a different path, hastily assembling anti-Second Amendment legislation that imposes new red flag laws, retroactively uses juvenile records from decades ago to confiscate firearms and spends millions to create massive new databases and more government bureaucracy to target gun confiscation methods, that will ultimately target racial minorities and veterans.
For example, if you have a juvenile record from 45 years ago, you could lose your right to own a firearm. It imposes red flag laws, violating constitutional due process. The law will lead to veterans seeking mental health services less, due to red flag targeting of veterans with PTSD and their fear of losing their guns.
I commend Kentucky’s federal delegation who voted against this terrible bill, including our Congressman Hal Rogers and Senator Rand Paul. It is very unfortunate Senator Mitch McConnell abandoned his defense of the Second Amendment and voted for this bill.
Elected Republicans need to remember Kentucky is solidly pro-life and pro-gun. Registration and electoral gains by Republicans, especially in our region, are due to the firm commitment those positions. Kentucky Republicans who support red flag laws and support this new approach on gun control, are putting themselves in political jeopardy at the ballot box. The base will abandon them if they attempt to shift the party away from its strongly pro-life and pro-gun platform.