President Spanky McBiden introduced a new member to his gang the other day, a transgender woman who’ll serve as his assistant secretary of health. She’s from Pennsylvania so at least he didn’t put her in charge of counting anything. Word is that one of Spanky’s closest associates, Alflafa McClinton, was delighted with the choice and has requested an hour in his old club house to throw her a picnic.
As expected, an unnamed spokesman for the He-Man Woman Haters Club immediately denounced the appointment and went on to say that Spanky will never be their president anyway, as there’s no way in hell every single living club member and one dead one all voted for him. And furthermore, Buckwheat damn sure didn’t after Spanky told him he ain’t really that black.
With another ballsy move Spanky says federal workers and anyone on federal property have to wear masks now. Well, all but Spanky himself, as he was spotted without one in the Lincoln Memorial three hours after he signed the mandate with his mouth wide open.
Yep, it’s been a busy time at the clubhouse of late, with Spanky throwing out the new rules and re-inserting the old ones as fast as he can. For instance, he declared that all boys who feel like a woman can participate in girls sports now. And if schools that receive federal funds don’t comply, they lose that funding. So congratulations. Thanks to Spanky’s gang if you’ve got a young daughter who loves to play basketball she’s now apt to be showering with a teammate named Frank who can bury the three from way downtown.
While Spanky works away reeling in former swamp, I mean club members, another notorious brittlely rascal, Froggy Schumer is still busy trying to throw out the former president. You see, Froggy has never gotten over the guy laughing at him for pander-kneeling in silence with a goofy African scarf on that time after that cop murdered a criminal. Plus it was almost as though the former president was working for the good of everyone but the club members anyway. So settle in folks and let’s watch a fifth season impeachment marathon filled with the same rascally episodes.
Getting the old gang back together and re-instating the rascal rules is coming right along for Spanky McBiden. And just in the nick of time because the way things were headed there wasn’t going to be a rascal club left at all. But thankfully the presumed faithful members close to the former President turned out to be traitors and handed the keys back to the same old swamp rascals.
Oh and beware, Beto O’Rourke and the new health secretary may just show up at your door in person. One there demanding your Smith and the other your Wessons. And before any of you chumps out there start making fun of the lady’s transformation, just remember.
The castrated Republican rascals in Congress were men once too.
