“However, no decision was made during the meeting.” That is the last line of our staff reporter Gary Slone’s story about the regular meeting of the Elkhorn City council a few weeks ago. One of the issues was broadband and for no decisions to be made shows lack of leadership. Ineptness is dangerous.
After several months where the council didn’t meet they finally met to approve budgets for the water and sewer departments as well as the city. I’m not sure how long the city operated without a budget, or even if their budget was submitted on time. But the lack of urgency they had in approving or even holding regular meetings is astounding.
The part where no decisions were made should infuriate the business community of the city. During the pandemic, grant money was available for upgrades to infrastructure that included high speed internet. The city was high up on the list, but because they drug their feet, by the time they applied for money the grant fund was depleted. So the broadband initiative in Elkhorn City was tabled.
In other words, the council had the chance to have this project started and funded a year ago. But, because they couldn’t make a decision, they lost out on crucial funding. Any nudnik knows that broadband is a great tool to help existing business and attract new business. And in rural areas where broadband is limited, it should be a no-brainer to immediately jump on any available funding to start a broadband initiative. But what can you expect? Having these guys remain in office is like asking Bill Cosby to bartend at a party.
In a meeting earlier in July, A local broadband supplier appealed to the council and explained the process. He highlighted some of their deficiencies — in a polite way. Darrell Maynard from Eastern Telephone stated that the city “is lacking a coordinated effort internally in the city.” And, they will not be able to get broadband unless, “you all get more organized.” Preach it brother Maynard.
Lack of leadership and organization has been the issue in that city for many years. Since the clergy now controls the city, it cant get out of its own way. The use of public property for private use to fulfill the dreams of the puppet masters is an abomination.
Money is missing, the water issue has been a disaster for many years. There are leaks in the system, meters are not properly installed and people are getting free water and they can’t figure out or refuse to address the problem. A forensic audit needs to be done to find out where money for scrap metal went and where all the water meters are and how much water is being stolen. I bet the results would be criminal.
The city had a gift horse in the grant to start broadband, which would have propelled that city forward exponentially. But, they didn’t make a decision to explore the grant.
Maynard suggested that the city develop a broadband board so that board had some clue about technology and would follow through on the initiative. THERE WAS NO DECISION MADE. The lack of leadership was a slap in the face to all who live in the city.
Also during that meeting a private company addressed the city to look at developing a workforce-training academy in the city, which is a great idea. But, without broadband you can’t develop a workforce. And, once again, no decision was made.
In a subsequent meeting the mayor appointed three people to the broadband board. It took a special session for this to happen. Why was a board not appointed during the first meeting? They wasted enough time on this grant and study for broadband and lost out, so why the continued delay? Was it because the powers that be needed to approve the board members?
I hate to be so negative on this issue. But they are making every effort to not be successful. They ran off every event, tourists and now drag their feet on getting up to the 21 Century. Someone needs to lead that city and not be controlled by unions, clergy or any other outside influence that wants complete control.
Let’s see if they can find a way to make this happen before this grant money dries up. The people, students and businesses deserve better.
