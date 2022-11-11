If an elected official can’t be trusted to pick up their yard signs after an election, how can we trust them to govern our society?
Now that the elections are over and hopefully winners have been declared, (I’m out of town while writing this Tuesday evening so I don’t know the outcome), now comes the clean up. To the winners, I say congratulations and good luck in the office in which you were elected.
To the people who didn’t win, I don’t say they are losers because I applaud all the candidates, especially the ones who ran a respectable campaign, I say thank you for running.
The elected officials have several choices to make. They can go at this alone or they can make allies with all people to get done what needs to get done for all the people they represent, and not just the ones in their party.
All candidates managed to motivate supporters to litter the area with yard signs trying to entice voters to vote for a particular candidate. Yard signs are nuisance; they don’t offer any views of the candidate. They are merely a name recognition opportunity. And if voters are stupid enough to vote for someone just because of their name, then we deserve what we get.
Prior to the election, candidates sent armies of cronies to install yard signs. Some candidates even put out their own yard signs. But now, it’s time to rally the troops to get the signs removed. Winners and the candidates who didn’t win will need to organize a yard sign cleanup, fast.
If the winners don’t organize their people to get their signs removed immediately, they can’t be trusted to organize and run the office to which they were elected. The candidates who dint win need to become good stewards of their campaigns and get their signs down. If that doesn’t happen, that shows they weren’t fit for the office for which they ran, and it’s a good thing they lost.
Politics are an emotional roller coaster. On election night winners are jubilant, especially if they were the challenger. The candidates who didn’t win are devastated, especially the incumbents who lost their bid for reelection.
It appears as if Eastern Kentucky went red as a lot of Republicans won, while a lot of incumbent Democrats lost. It’s a huge shift in the political field. The newly-elected officials have a long road ahead and in the next two to four years, we, the voters, will know if we made the right decisions.
Several things come out of this. We have new people running the governing offices who have never held office, so there is a big learning curve. This newspaper will continue to be the watchdog for the community. We will be watching every elected official closely to ensure they are doing the right thing and that they’re doing what they said they were going to do if elected.
Too many people are depending on these politicians to be honest with the voters. Honesty in politics is an oxymoron. Let’s hope the newly-elected officials don’t make morons out of the people who voted for them.
Thanks for reading the News-Express.