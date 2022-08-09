"Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future,” so said our late President John Kennedy.
Life must be balanced between preservation of the past, maintenance of the present, and planning of the future. In the historic flooding aftermath, we can embark on real changevin the face of ourvadversity. This change should preserve our past and maintain the present—preserving historicvstructures and landmarks while quickly restoring needed services, infrastructure, and institutionalvfunctions. However, we must adopt a new mindset in how we rebuild, so we avoid past mistakesvin especially how money is allocated along with proper management of charitable donationsvfrom the private sector.
We have an opportunity to begin anew and focus on how we preserve and maintain; yet improve and transform our communities.
Long-term tax money from federal and state sources should be completely transparent through online clearinghouse databases that track how and where the money is spent. We need a comprehensive long-term strategy for how this money is invested at the local level. We should not hastily spend this money. We should plan as individual communities on how this money is invested.
This opportunity should not be wasted. Here I am speaking of the long-term revenue that will be invested, not emergency funds to help families and businesses. We have this chance to finally get it right — a chance we may not have again.
I fear we may already be headed down a path of repeating past mistakes, with exorbitant pricing on bids that will exhaust funds quickly. A central clearinghouse tracking these funds and a watchdog to track the process is needed. This is about accountability of tax revenue and how it is spent.
Investment should be for those things we have always discussed doing, starting with broadband infrastructure and better telephone communication. We should turn the page on the dubious franchise agreements that have given us terrible television and internet services. It is time to establish municipal services, just as with water and sewer services. Get our community wired into the 21st century economy so local remote employees have better connections and local businesses can compete globally.
Be bold, in the tradition of Pikeville’s Mayor Hambley, in our vision to protect our communities from future flooding and a better economic future. Expand flood walls farther, review watershed, put in check federal government agency overreach, dredge of creeks and streams, and have a long-term economic vision. It is time public safety and sound policy come ahead of obscure environmental regulations and business-as-usual.
Upgrade roads and bridges and replace water and sewer systems—all of which are decaying. Severance tax is not as plentiful to do this and now there are potential funds available. We need to plan for the next 30 years today, with an eye toward our future economic needs.
As the days and weeks progress, we must have the courage to begin again, building on the foundation of our past for a better future. If our local leaders conduct business as usual, it is time for new leaders.