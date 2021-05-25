Anyone who’s attended the swearing-in ceremony of a public official in the state of Kentucky will tell you that there’s invariably a little chuckle coming during every one. The chuckle comes when the presiding officer gets to the part where, in addition to promising to uphold the laws and constitution, the newly-elected official swears they have never taken part in a duel.
Sure, it draws a chuckle these days, but it was serious business when it was added in 1850, as the state attempted to create a more stable, and less volatile, system of government.
These days, we don’t typically resolve our issues by means of a practice that involves walking 20 paces, turning and then firing an often inaccurate but also often deadly musket ball toward the person who has offended me or whom I had offended.
No, we don’t do that, but, we often see people destroyed, perhaps not physically, but socially and emotionally, as a result of a disagreement over political or other viewpoints.
In fact, so many things in politics have become such a life-and-death matter in recent years that it’s often difficult to see the person behind the stance, or treat people with dignity when they disagree with us.
Recently, the West Virginia Supreme Court proposed a “pledge of civility” new attorneys in the state may be expected to take, if ultimately approved.
The oath, which will be adopted after a 30-day public comment period, would require that a new attorney be willing to pledge to, “conduct myself with integrity, dignity and civility, and show respect toward judges, court staff, clients, fellow professionals and all other persons.”
It seems small, but I personally think it’s a significant move in the right direction. Of course an oath is only ultimately worth the paper on which it’s printed, in that it alone cannot prevent a violation of itself.
But the message this sends is important.
I believe that, within these oaths and ceremonies that have become such an integral part of our society, we can see reflected the things we find important. Doctors pledge to “do no harm.” Attorneys and others who work in the court system pledge to uphold the law.
Of course, we see failures and we know that an oath doesn’t guarantee a person won’t fail, but it says that this is an important part of these people’s duties and their lives.
Integrity, dignity, civility, a show of respect — all of these are things that are often M.I.A. in our daily lives, and it’s significant that West Virginia is making this part of the oath for attorneys, who so often become our political leaders.
So, I say kudos to the West Virginia Supreme Court, but also encourage others to consider this action and how we can implement this in our daily lives.
In a world where civility is so much in short supply, one person, making the choice to make civility a standard can make a difference. It’s an oath worth taking in our daily live as well.