The Biden camp likes to call what they refer to as a “lid” should the gaffe-meister be too groggy or should there be ominous rumors leaking about which could hurt their so-called campaign on a particular day. Which as we all know, is pretty much every day. Before we go any further, for all you squares, calling a lid is basically a groovy way of informing the press that little Joey can’t come out and play today.
Now, I admit that I’ve called my share of lids in my day, say to dodge a spelling test back in 6th grade or something, but like most of us, I wasn’t allowed to dodge it forever. Kicking the can down the road just doesn’t work for us little people. But when this spoiled brat they call Sleepy, the liberal media’s pet, fakes a daily belly ache of his own he’s never held accountable. No wonder he takes advantage of it. Looking back on it had I just told my teachers I was a Sleepy Democrat, maybe I would have never been called upon at all, much less had to answer any questions.
The problem for can-kicking little Joey these days is that his lid is being blown off by an overflow that no lid could contain. His outed dealings with his son Hunter and Ukraine for instance are nothing short of criminal. Personally I don’t care if Hunter Biden hires a prostitute and they snort a line of cocaine from here to Omaha. He’s not running for President. But what he and his father did was use the office of the United States Vice President for monetary gain from foreign countries. Foreign influence-peddling and embezzlement boys and girls, and that’s just for starters.
Every single thing the Democrats and their left-wing media accused Donald Trump of is coming back to haunt them. They put the man and this country through hell for 4 years only for everyone to learn that it was they themselves who deserved damnation. The revelation was not exactly a bolt out of the blue for those of us who had any sense, as even Stevie Wonder could have seen it coming.
Spending all of one’s time mopping up a bunch of leaks in the basement is no way to run a presidential campaign. Especially when it’s your opponent who’s bringing the thunder. But such is the case with Hiden Biden and his crew of custodians. Calling a daily lid in hopes that come Nov. 3, the clouds will go away. Don’t get your hopes up Joey.
The bottom line is the poop on Team Biden and his fellow liberal Democrats has been swirling around way too long. As the turds of hypocrisy now float to the surface one after another, you know the day has come to flush them out when even CNN is getting tired of the smell.
Hopefully the lid is soon going down on this crap once and for all.
