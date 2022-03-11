I’m not from here. I keep getting reminded of that almost daily. I had a former client remind me of that last week. It’s OK; I’m blending, though.
Understanding culture in a region that is new is always challenging. I don’t impose my culture on others and others don’t impose their culture on me. However, it’s with a very open mind that I understand and try to wrap my mind around things that are considered “normal.” I have embraced a lot being a Kentuckian for over 20 years and have a better understanding of the way things were generations ago.
Prior to mandatory trash pick-up and water and sewer lines that are now accessible for most of the county, it was customary, I’m told, that people would toss their trash that they couldn’t burn into the creek. And when the creek rose, the trash would be washed away and became someone else’s problem, the same as with straight pipes. I didn’t agree with that mindset, but I understood it.
When I first moved here, I couldn’t understand why people would trash the area as they did. It has gotten a lot better but there still is a long way to go. Culture or not, now it’s a matter of not being a slob.
Moonshine has been made in these hollows for generations. Some of the stuff that has been presented can start a John Deere tractor that has been abandoned for years. Other moonshine is presentable. People in this region have been enjoying that for years. I can’t drink the stuff. Bottom line is it’s illegal to make and sell it because the government can’t tax it. But we all know there are bootleggers and others who have profited from illegal hooch for years.
And while Kentucky is known for horses, bourbon and bluegrass, it’s also known to grow the best marijuana in the country. That, too, is illegal. But generations have been either growing it or using it for many years as well. If it is ever gets legalized, the state will recognize hundreds of millions in tax revenue.
The regional culture also has illegal gambling. When I first moved here there were back rooms in out-of-the-way grocery stores that had slot and poker machines. There are still, from what I’m told, operating gambling machines in the county. That, too, is illegal but it goes on.
Now for the giant rooster in the room, cockfighting, which is illegal, happens here and is a big business. If you noticed, the state police, along with the feds, are cracking down on that illegal activity, much to the chagrin of many.
Cockfighting also has been popular in this region for generations. Some consider it a sport, other consider it a barbaric cruelty to animals. But they are only damn chickens, right?
Recently, there was a ring or venue that was targeted in the Blackberry area. I have never been, but have been invited to go. A former official wanted to take me but he said that I couldn’t tell anyone there who I was, what I did and “for God’s sake don’t open your mouth.” He said my Yankee accent would give me away, and the locals won’t take to kindly to that.
When the story broke about the raids on the cockfighting rings, people were outraged that the authorities were busting up the fights. With meth and opioid problems, as well as the lack of jobs, why on earth would they concentrate on cock fighting?
The short answer is that cockfighting is illegal and since everyone knows where the venues are, it’s low-hanging fruit. Its been estimated that cockfighting takes in millions of dollars of untaxed money each year. Not to mention that pitting two animals together is probably not as God-like as those ringmasters proclaim to be.
I won’t pass judgment on how people choose to entertain themselves. That’s not my place. I have no interest in watching animals fight to the death for others’ entertainment. I feel the same about dog fighting as well. I understand that it’s part of the culture and some folks love the cockfights, it’s just not for me.
I have been told that some very famous politicians, past and present have their pictures proudly displayed on the walls of the venues, to show their support and of course, get votes. They probably went to PETA to get their picture taken with them as well for the votes knowing that the two sides would never cross paths, so they are safe.
Those decisions may cause consternation now that the feds are cracking down. It may not be a good thing to have a sitting elected official’s photo removed from the venue and used as potential evidence.
Again, I don’t agree with it, but I understand the culture.
