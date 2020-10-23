Once you've made America great again, what do you do? You make America great again, again!
While some may disagree, the spoiled fruit of Herr Cheetoh's loins and his loyalists swear in February our country was greater than it was in 1918 and almost as great as it was in 1860. The only people who would argue Trump hadn't made America Great Again are those fools who never thought it stopped being great in the first place.
Now that the Democrats have created a hoax pandemic and tricked a couple hundred thousand pretend people into fake dying to make it look like America wasn't great again or something, it's time for Putin's Puppy to double down. We can be again, again.
So what if he only has ten or so days to convince the doubters who've been voting since last month to recall their ballots and straight ticket the Trump party from top to bottom. It's easy to identify the top of that heap and the bottom has never been seen.
It's all about the Donald, so focus on the shiny object. The guy who has spent a lifetime convincing the easily convinced he's something he isn't can certainly con the gullible once again. Successful businessman, family man, dealmaker, patriot, Christian, presidential material ... he has never been any of these things.
But that didn't stop him.
Because Donald J Trump has always had the one thing that would make people believe. Riches. Like thousands of his peers running around the planet, the Donald did the one and only thing he would ever need to do to live any life he wanted.
He landed in the right nursery.
From that point on, anything he ever wanted was given to him. The best clothes, best schools, best cars, foreign women, he had them all, but he wanted more. What he wanted was for people to believe he made his father's fortune. Eventually, he got that too.
That's when the big pitch started. He got millions of Americans who'll tell you they've never been given anything in their lives to give him their loyalty. He persuaded evangelicals their unwavering faith would be better focused on him. He assured veterans he'd been under fire, too.
Donald Trump hooked reeling coal miners into believing he would make coal king of all fuel once again when logic, science, and the market were certain it would never be. Four years later, many still believe his lies and not just coal miners.
Speaking of the bottom no one has ever seen, Cadet Bonespurs is making sure it's deep. He recently warned Americans that a President Biden would "listen to scientists."
Oddly enough, this is one of the few true statements Trump has made about his opponent. Unfortunately, he didn't complete the comparison.
While Biden is listening to scientists about dealing with pandemics and other problems, Trump will be listening to snake oil salesmen, Russian oligarchs, witch doctors, TV preachers, convicted felons, snake handlers, Grand Wizards, derivative traders, Proud Boys, his previously mentioned offspring, and Q.
Anybody but scientists.
